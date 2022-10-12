Having issues in a relationship is normal, but how you handle them matters. The ideal way to handle that is by giving genuine apology messages. However, saying sorry is not easy, but it is worth it.

How do you apologise emotionally? Not apologising when you are wrong can damage your relationships. Sincere and effective apology messages communicate genuine empathy, remorse, and regret.

100+ heart-touching sorry messages for him and her

What is the best apology message? You have not apologised until you accept your mistakes and promise not to repeat the same. Misunderstandings are expected for couples and people living together, but how you apologise means a lot.

Sorry messages for her

My darling, I am sorry for my mistakes. Please forgive me.

I can never think of hurting you in any way. I apologise for my mistakes.

I am sorry to make you unhappy. Forgive me.

I humbly ask for your forgiveness.

I cannot take you for granted, and you know that. I always look up to you. I am sorry, my dear.

I feel frustrated to think that I have hurt you. I am sorry for my past mistakes.

With a bruised heart, I apologise to you unconditionally. I am sorry.

I trust fate and believe in love, which is why I know you will accept my apology.

I know my mistakes, and I have hurt you. I ask for your forgiveness.

Every time I hurt you, I realise that I hurt myself. I am sorry best friend.

I am sorry for the pride of my heart.

Every day and night, I am haunted by my thoughts because of the pain I caused you. Please forgive me.

Lately, I have been distant from you. I am sorry, sweetheart.

I am sorry for crossing the lines we established. I promise never to do that again.

I am sorry for my bad attitude and behaviour towards you.

I am very ashamed of my mistakes. I am sorry I made you angry and upset.

Breaking your heart is the saddest moment of my life. I am sorry.

I still cannot believe that I let you down for no reason. It was all my fault.

I will wait forever until the day you choose to forgive me.

Romantic sorry messages

I am sad and ashamed of my actions. I am sorry, and I love you so much.

I am sorry for all the silly mistakes I have made. I never meant to hurt you.

Since I met you, you have filled me with unconditional love and care. I am asking for your forgiveness.

You are my priceless love. I am sorry for not listening to you and going the other way.

I know I am not the easiest person to be with. I am sorry if I hurt you.

I feel incredibly sorry that I have shown my worst part to the best thing that happened to me.

I have deeply hurt you, and my words felt like bees stinging. I am sorry.

You deserve a good partner. I know I can be that person.

I should not have taken my anger out on you.

I know I messed up, and I am sorry. Forgive me

I miss your smile and your crazy talks. You are my world's best friend. Sorry.

I am sorry for the hurting words that came out of my mouth. I sincerely apologise to you.

I wish I still get the chance to hug you and tell you how much you mean to me. I am very sorry, dear.

I miss your smile, and I hope my apology can fix your broken smile.

I promise that the past will remain, and I will do my best to make up for the things.

After all the harm I have caused, I am here to tell you I regret and I am genuinely sorry, my love.

Baby, I am sorry for taking you for granted. I cannot wait to have you back home.

Darling, you deserve far, far better than I have treated you. So please forgive me and allow me to come back into your life.

Honey, I am so sorry for my awful behaviour. I will not act that way again.

I admit I have hurt you, but I cannot bear the pain of staying away from you. So let us make things better.

I am sorry for what I did. If waiting forever is what it will take me to have you, I am willing to wait.

I apologise for the inconvenience I have caused you. You are the only person I care about.

I have offended you. Please pardon my sins.

You are very close to my heart, and I am sorry I made you cry. Please accept my pardon.

I believe that love is patient; love is kind and does keep a record of wrongs. Therefore, I humbly kneel and ask for your forgiveness.

You are the best in the world, for you never stop being on my side despite my inequities. Please forgive me.

Forgive me quotes

After this whole stupid thing, I would like to ask you for a blank page so we can start writing a new story for ourselves.

Honesty is for strong people. Weak people have to lie. So please forgive me for being weak and lying.

I know how you feel right now: You have placed your trust in me, and I trampled on it. But I would like to make amends if you will let me.

They say the best apology is to change your behaviour. So let us spend time together. I will show you my new behaviour.

It is not easy to apologise. But, I hope you see my apology comes from the heart. And I hope you put our friendship above my mistake.

In life, friendship is being tested. I lied to you because I love you. I need to protect you.

I did not mean to offend you with my behaviour. I hope you forgive me so we can continue developing our good working relationship.

Forgiveness does not change the past, but it does enlarge the future.

I am sorry for my actions towards you! I will be more mindful in the future.

Never in a million years can I find someone besides me like you. Please accept my apology.

If my mean and rude words thrust you away, I hope my apology will bring you nearer to me. I am so sorry for hurting you.

I will not let my ego and stupid mistakes come between our beautiful friendship. Please forgive me.

The last thing I want on this earth is to drive you away. So I am very much sorry.

Dear, you always take the time to fix my errors. So please pardon me for hurting you!

I promise I will destroy every reason that brings tears to your eyes.

I hope we can learn from our mistakes and help each other grow. Please forgive me.

I am sorry for the fight and feel utterly ashamed for the tears dropped from your eyes. Please forgive me.

Sorry for not being able to talk about how I feel. Please accept my apology.

I want nothing more than for you to forgive me.

Apology messages for him

I feel so sorry for doubting the best guy in the world.

Please close your eyes and hug me. I am sorry I did wrong. I want to change it.

Everything for me is vanity without your forgiveness.

Please accept my apology and let us move forward.

Since we started dating, you have done everything I asked you to. Please forgive me.

I am sorry that I bombarded you with my angry outburst. I am sorry.

I am sorry for acting crazy the other day.

My heart and soul are forever committed to loving you. I am sorry.

I know that my temper is too hot. However, my love for you burns more. Will you forgive me, please?

I promise to become the best person that you can be proud of.

I know I do not deserve this, but please forgive me.

Apology message to my love

My life truly feels empty without you in it. I am sorry for everything, and I hope you can forgive me.

All I want is for us to be together.

I will keep texting you until your heart calms down.

I will take the storms and endure the battles if it means I get to be with you.

Our love is still here. So let us dust it off and let it shine again.

I am sorry for making you feel unhappy.

I am sorry for hurting you so deeply. Can you forgive me?

I feel bad for making you sad. I am sorry, baby. Please forgive me.

I had never felt more disgraced when I realised that my actions hurt your feelings. I am sincerely sorry; I love you.

You mean the world to me. Please forgive me.

I understand you have the right to be angry, but please do not because that affects me more than you can imagine.

My broken heart is begging me to reach out to you. Please forgive me and come back to me.

My soul is lonely without yours. So I need you to forgive me for my little mistakes.

When you lie down tonight, remember how much I love you. Please do not get over me. I will never get over you. I am sorry, my love.

Your name is on my lips, heart, and mind. I long for you every moment.

My mouth is sorry for the words it spoke. My heart is hoping to win you again.

How do you apologise for deeply hurting someone?

Acknowledge that you were wrong. Express your regret and remorse. Open up a line of communication. Explain why you are apologising.

Nothing can be more joyous when your loved ones pardon you. These 100+ genuine apology messages can help you compensate for your mistakes and find the perfect way to express your emotions.

