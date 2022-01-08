Old Hollywood film star Sir Sidney Poitier had died at the age of 94 at his home in the Bahamas

The actor made history as the first black man to win an Oscar and was Hollywoods oldest living star

Tributes poured in from the entertainment community including heartfelt messages from Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry and Viola Davis

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Sir Sidney Poitier, who made history in 1964 as the first black man to win an Academy Award, has died at the age of 94. The film icon was celebrated by many in the entertainment industry for his movies exploring the racial tensions still very much prevalent in the US after the civil rights movement, CNN reports.

Sir Sidney Poitier, who made history in 1964 as the first black man to win an Academy Award, has died at the age of 94. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The Bahamian actor was born in Miami while his parents were visiting the US in February 1927.

Poitier made waves with films like Blackboard Jungle (1955), The Defiant Ones (1958) and Lilies of the Field( 1964) for which he famously won an Oscar, The Independent reports.

He's gone on to inspire the next generation of Hollywood's film stars, many of whom headed online to pay tribute to the trailblazer:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Keanu Reeves confirms meeting Marvel boss during 'The Matrix’ press tour

In more World entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Hollywood Heavyweight Keanu Reeves has confirmed that he has met with Marvel Cinematic Universe to discuss his future in the media franchise. The superstar shared that they've not found a suitable role for him yet but he thinks it would be fun to be part of the star-studded cast of the superhero films.

The action film actor was promoting his latest Matrix movie when he spoke to Entertainment Tonight, according to IOL. The 57-year-old thespian said he doesn't know which role he would like to portray in the series yet.

Keanu said there are so many wonderful films and filmmakers and artists participating in those films adding that:

"It would be wonderful to be a part of."

According to GamesRadar, Keanu confirmed that he met with Kevin Feige about a Marvel role.

The outlet reports that in 2019, the Marvel Studios president revealed that Marvel speaks to Keanu for "almost every film we make".

Peeps took to Entertainment Tonight's comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on the news.

@RoosterManchild wrote:

"Makes sense, he clearly didn't want to be in this awful movie. Neo is just in therapy, they use a lot of old footage, the action is a parody of the originals and nothing really happens. It really should not have been made."

@faultsbylies commented:

"Keanu has said in multiple interviews that he got so excited when he received the call, he said yes immediately, and that he'd do another matrix movie if Lana Wachowski was involved, but go ahead and say he 'clearly' didn't want to be a part of this, lol."

Source: Briefly News