Mihlali Ndamase's rumoured boyfriend recently made a huge donation to a ZCC church in Zimbabwe

Wicknell Chivayo revealed that he donated R18M to help the church continue with its good deeds and uplift the people of Zim

Netizens questioned Chivayo's donation, with many claiming it was linked to money laundering

Mihlali Ndamase’s alleged boyfriend, Wicknell Chivayo, donated millions to a ZCC church in Zimbabwe. Images: sir_wicknell, mihlalii_n

Wicknell Chivayo is topping trends after blessing the ZCC church of Zimbabwe with a whopping R18M donation. The businessman, also rumoured to be dating Mihlali Ndamase, shared that the donation was inspired by the church's philanthropic work for its people.

Wicknell Chivayo gives huge donation to church

Zimbabwean businessman, Wicknell Chivayo, recently made another generous offering after donating millions to the ZCC church of Zimbabwe.

Taking to his Instagram page, Chivayo shared a video at the recent Easter conference, where it was announced that he donated R18M to the church.

Briefly News reported that the businessman made another selfless act when he gifted his old Rolls Royce Ghost to his close friend, Scott Sakupwanya.

His grace, Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi, announced the donation to the congregation of over 300K, and Chivayo received cheers for his generosity.

Not only that, but the businessman is also said to have started a healthcare program to help his community and often posts videos giving away cars to the people of Zimbabwe:

Netizens weigh in on Wicknell Chivayo's donation

Social media isn't buying Chivayo's generosity and claims that there's more to his donation than is being let on:

krugersville said:

"Money Laundering at its best, we all know why he’s donating."

NtateWilliams was suspicious:

"Something is not right."

busiwe_bubu asked:

"Where does this guy get all his money?"

mouga_l posted:

"People who work for their millions never get that pot belly."

majesticlloyd responded:

"Philanthropy is okay; my worry is the source of the money."

