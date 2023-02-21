List of universities with low entry requirements in South Africa (2023)

The goal of education should be to provide opportunities for learners to reach their full potential. This includes the development of one's interests, talent and character for a positive contribution to society. Universities with low entry requirements in South Africa are among the institutions that understand this vital task because they encourage everyone with a dream of improving themselves to use the wealth of knowledge at their disposal to make something of themselves.

These institutions make the most significant impact because they open their doors to many students, helping to change their lives by polishing their minds. They help make society more informed and better equipped to have a better standard of living through more efficient utilization of resources.

Universities with low entry requirements in South Africa in 2023

South Africa offers top-class education to committed and hardworking learners with minimum academic qualifications. Here is a list of universities with low entry requirements in South Africa.

1. University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (WITS)

With a minimum Admission Point Score (APS) of 29 points, Wits university has become one of the most famous institutions in South Africa with about 40,000 students. The institution has five faculties encompassing the Sciences, Law, Management, Engineering, Humanities and Medicine.

2. Stellenbosch University (SU)

Despite being a fine research centre, SU is quite liberal with its admission and is, therefore, one of the universities with low entrance requirements in South Africa. This institution stands in the top 100 worldwide in theology, forestry, development studies and agriculture.

3. Durban University of Technology (DUT)

DUT is one of South Africa's major research institutions, with a student population of about 30,000 students. Its primary areas of specialization are health sciences, applied sciences, engineering and accounting.

4. University of South Africa (UNISA)

UNISA is the largest institution in Africa, with over 400,000 students. Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu are some of the notable figures who schooled here.

5. University of Venda (Univen)

Univen is a rural-based university aiming to provide higher education to less privileged students in South Africa by reducing admission requirements and tuition fees. Medicine, agriculture, and education are some of the courses offered at the institution.

Admission requirements for higher education in South Africa

Every South African institution of higher learning has specific requirements that applicants must meet before admission. Below are some entry requirements to higher education institutions for postgraduate, undergraduate, diploma and certificate programmes.

Admission requirements for postgraduate

A Bachelor's degree from a recognized university

Some institutions will accept an Advanced Diploma for a postgraduate program

Admission requirements for Bachelor's degree

Applicants must have scored 70-79 per cent for all seven subjects in vocational and fundamental categories

Must have taken mathematics as a fundamental component

Must have achieved a minimum pass of 40 per cent on the Higher Grade in English

Must have done English as either Language of Learning and Teaching or as the First Additional language

Admission requirements for Diploma

A National Senior Certificate (NSC) with a rating of 3 (moderate achievement, 40-49 per cent)

Passport or birth certificate or any other valid ID proof

Reasons why knowing the entry requirements is important

Admission requirements and procedures vary depending on the university and the course of study. Here are four significant reasons why knowing the entry requirements for any university is crucial.

It helps students select appropriate courses. It establishes standards by which institutions can objectively assess students. It offers students clarity and understanding. It ensures admission to courses appropriate for each learner's strengths and abilities.

What happens if you do not meet the entry requirements for a university in South Africa?

Consider taking a university preparation programme if you still need to meet the requirements set by a specific institution. Most institutions of higher learning offer foundation training that covers basic academic knowledge, ensuring you have what you need to enrol in a degree from that university.

Can you get into a university without entry requirements?

Unfortunately, all universities require you to have the stated entry requirements, or your application will likely be unsuccessful.

How to get into a university with low grades in South Africa

It is no secret that university admission can be challenging, especially if your academic results need to be at par. Fortunately, with determination and hard work, you can make this happen. Here are a few tips to follow on how to get into a university with low grades.

Research institutions that accept students with lower grades

Ensure you have a proper application, including a well-written personal statement

Take a gap year and work towards improving your grades or work experience

Be prepared for an interview with your preferred university by perfecting your communication skills

While reviewing the list of universities with low entry requirements in South Africa, avoid adopting the mindset that this is a choice of quantity over quality. Every society needs to provide education to its people because there can be no actual development if the system only provides education to a section of its population with high academic qualifications.

