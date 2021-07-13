So Weird star Cara Delizia age, career, net worth, latest updates

Cara Delizia has built a legacy as a top-notch actress in the film industry. If you were a fan of the American-Canadian television series So Weird, which aired on Disney Channel, then you most likely be familiar with her exceptional works. She starred in the show as Fiona, the daughter of Rick and Molly Philips. So, why did she leave the show? Read on to find out.

Profile summary and bio

Name: Cara Elizabeth Delizia

Cara Elizabeth Delizia Date of birth: April 10, 1984

April 10, 1984 Age: 37 as of 2021

37 as of 2021 Place of birth: Silver Spring, Maryland

Silver Spring, Maryland Country of birth: America

America Gender: Female

Female Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Nationality: American

American Parents: James Delizia, Derry Delizia

James Delizia, Derry Delizia Siblings: Melissa Delizia

Melissa Delizia Spouses: Robert Chambers (2004-2006)

Robert Chambers (2004-2006) Height: 5’2” (1.57m)

5’2” (1.57m) Net worth: $1.7 million

$1.7 million Occupation: Actress

How old is Cara Delizia?

She was born on April 10, 1984, in Silver Spring, Maryland, USA. She is the youngest daughter of James, who was a consultant, and Derry Delizia. Details of her childhood and upbringing are yet to be known. Her star sign is Aries, and as of 2021, she turned 37. She has an older sister called Melissa Delizia.

Robert Chambers and Cara Delizia

The 37-year-old actress was married to Robert chambers. The pair got engaged in 2001, and after three years, they finally got married in 2004. Cara, however, maintained a low profile of the relationship, but it was known that they lived in Burbank, California. Unfortunately, the marriage came to an end after they divorced in 2006.

The So Weird actress then remarried in 2009 to Nick Rich. They have been married for nine years now. She has three children whose names are yet to be identified.

Career

The gorgeous actress started her career at the young age of 5 after landing a gig doing theatre productions. Later, she was discovered on-screen appearing on the American sitcom television series Nick Freno: Licensed Teacher, which aired on WB. Since then, she has been committed to her work, outdoing her characters in every film.

Cara Delizia and So Weird

She was the main character, Fiona Philips, on the American-Canadian television series, So Weird, whcih aired on the Disney Channel from January 18, 1999, to September 28, 2001. Fiona was the daughter of Rick and Molly Philips and was the younger sister of Jack Philips.

Cara Delizia’s movies and TV shows

Nick Freno: Licensed Teacher (1997)

Crayola Kids Adventures: Tales of Gullivers’s Travels (1997)

Don King: Only in America (1997)

7th heaven (1999)

Mad About You (1999)

ER (2000)

NYPD Blue (2001)

The West Wing (2001)

Go Fish (2001)

Strong Medicine(2001)

The Nightmare Room (2001)

Just Shoot Me (2001)

Close To Home (2001)

As Told by Ginger (2002)

Anna’s Dream (2002)

Boston Public (2003)

All Grown Up (2003)

JAG (2004)

Love Enduring Promise (2006)

Ghost Whisperer (2006)

Mr Nice Guy (2006)

Close To Home (2007)

Rogue (2011)

Homecoming (2012)

Why was Cara Delizia replaced on So Weird?

Despite rumours concerning why Cara Delizia left So Weird, the American actress decided to leave the show to pursue other projects away from Disney. The producers announced the news after the second season before Disney had decided to revamp the show. She was replaced by Annie Thelen, portrayed by Alexz Johnson.

What happened to Cara Delizia?

Now married, the former Disney actress now goes by the name Cara Delizia Rich. Along with being a mother, she decided to concentrate on her work as an executive director of the Pou Mou Foundation. She is involved in running this organization, which supports children and families in Haiti.

Cara Delizia is an inspiration to all young actresses. Although she is no longer in the acting scenes, she was indeed a blessing to see on our screens. We wish her all the best in her endeavours.

