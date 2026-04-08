A content creator visited her local Woolies and Jet store to try on a similar coat, made from the same material, but with a 50% price difference

This she shared on her TikTok account, sparking a massive debate about the clothing prices, quality and brand association

Social media users flooded the comments section, thanking the creator for the review, while others debated the high price of polyester, considering that it is made from plastic

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A content creator showed the price difference between two nearly identical coats found at Woolworths and Jet. Image: @azzaaariia

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg woman was praised by the online community after sharing a comparison between two similar coats from Woolworths and Jet Store.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @azzaaariia on 6 April 2026, where it gained traction with hundreds of viewers stunned by the price differences, considering they were made from the same material.

The woman noted that Woolworths has a coat made up of 92% polyester and 8% spandex retailing for R1,299. She added that the Jet store also has a similar coat made of 95% polyester and 5% elastane priced at R599. The creator then decided to visit both stores to try both of them on to see if there was a difference.

The Woolies coat versus the Jet Store coat

When she got to Woolies, TikTok user @azzaaariia tried on their coat, which was a lighter brown in a size small. Her disappointment with it was that it was not lined inside. The coat fitted her perfectly, as she gushed over the colour and the tieable belt. She then showed off the Jet coat, which was a deeper brown, which she liked. Another thing that drew her to it was that it was lined and also had a tieable belt. She was unsure which one she would choose between the two, but noted that the Jet coat would be a good alternative considering its price.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates about the two coats

The clip gained massive views and comments from social media users with different viewpoints. Many viewers were appalled by the price of Woolworths' coat, noting that it was made from polyester and should not cost much. Some expressed how much they've been enjoying the price comparison videos, saying they make it easy for them to shop. Others who loved the Woolies coat were disappointed that it had no lining, but still said it looked nicer. One user revealed that the two retailers were using the same supplier, saying the only difference was in the specification and the price tags.

Viewers were shocked and analysed the quality of both garments. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Dimples commented:

"Polyester is plastic. I’m not paying that much for plastic."

User @🌻Hlubi Dlamini🌻shared:

"No structure, no lining, it's polyester 😭😭it shouldn't be above R200 honestly."

User @farhana_1 said:

"As someone who hates clothing shopping, I love these comparisons. Jet has been giving some winning numbers these days."

User @Kat added:

"Better colour, lined and half the price? Jet is doing the things!"

User @Pweedy_face8 commented:

"Woolies and Jet have some of the same supplier. The only difference is the tag and price."

User @mel said:

"Jet is my girl these days."

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Source: Briefly News