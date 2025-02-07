Jose Riveiro Brags Ahead of Orlando Pirates Clash With Mamelodi Sundowns in PSL
Orlando Pirates manager Jose Riveiro has bragged about coaching the Sea Robbers ahead of their tough tie against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership this weekend.
The Buccaneers are following the Brazilians closely on the Premier Soccer League table this season, and a win against them at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium could send a message that they are ready to dethrone the defending champions.
The Soweto giants are six points behind Masandawana and have one outstanding match, and they could behind by nine points if they lose this weekend.
Riveiro brags ahead of Sundowns vs Pirates clash
According to Afrik-Foot, Riveiro, speaking ahead of the match, bragged about coaching a top side and a winning team, so he has always been under pressure to deliver titles and matches every season.
The Spanish tactician insists he doesn't feel any added pressure battling Sundowns for the league title this campaign.
“It’s the same pressure since the day I became Pirates coach. I’m managing Pirates, I’m managing a champion team, I’m coaching a winning team. Everybody is expecting us to improve the history of the club, to get trophies,” the former Celta Vigo Youth coach said.
“We’re trying, and we’re having a superb start, we are in February, but we can still talk about the start of the league because we are at gameweek 13. But at the same time, we are battling against many good sides – one of them is champions over the last seven seasons."
