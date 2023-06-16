Barbara Walters' daughter, Jacqueline Dena Guber, is the apple of her eye

Barbara Walters' daughter, Jacqueline Dena Guber, has never been fond of the limelight despite being the child of a broadcast media legend. Jacqueline's struggles drove her to drug addiction, but the mother-daughter duo managed to get past the challenges. What has Jackie been doing since her mother's passing?

Barbara with her only daughter Jacqueline in 1990. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Barbara Walters had a successful broadcast media career that lasted over five decades. She is credited for paving the way for women in journalism. The View creator retired in 2014 and passed in December 2022 at 93. In past interviews, the media legend revealed she wished she had spent more time with her daughter, who she adored.

Jacqueline Dena Guber's profiles summary and bio

Full name Jacqueline Dena Guber Other names Jackie Date of birth 14th June 1968 Age 55 years in 2023 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 5 inches Eye colour Blue Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Husband Wilderness guide Mark Danforth Parents The late Barbara Walters and Lee Guber (adoptive) Profession Entrepreneur Known for Being the only daughter of renowned broadcaster Barbara Walters

How old is Jacqueline Dena Guber?

The celebrity Barbara Walters' daughter, Jacqueline Dena Guber (age 55 years as of June 2023) was born on 14th June 1968 in the United States.

Jacqueline Dena Guber's parents

Jacqueline was adopted by Barbara Walters and her second husband, Lee Guber when she was a few months old. She was initially adopted by another couple who agreed to let the broadcaster adopt her because they wanted a boy. Details about her biological parents have been kept private.

Walters named her after her sister Jackie. Dena's adoptive father, Lee Guber, was an entertainment executive and Broadway producer. He was Barbara Walters' husband from 1963 to 1976. He passed away from brain cancer.

Walters adopted Dena when she was a few months old. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Jacqueline Dena Guber's husband

Dena does not have a husband in 2023. Barbara Walters' daughter was previously married to Mark Danforth, a licensed wilderness guide in northern Maine. They tied the knot in 2000, and it is unclear when they parted ways.

What does Jacqueline Dena Guber do for a living?

Barbara Walters' daughter is an entrepreneur, although she has not disclosed her kind of business. She established New Horizons for Young Women, a wilderness therapy program, in 2001 in northern Maine. She wanted to help troubled teenage girls, but the program ceased operations in 2008.

Jacqueline Dena Guber's net worth

Dena has an estimated net worth of $1 million. It is unclear exactly how much she got from her mother's estate after her death.

Jackie's adoptive parents, Barbara Walters and Lee Guber, in 1966. Photo: Rowland Scherman

Source: Getty Images

Did Barbara Walters have any biological children?

The late broadcast journalist did not have any biological children. She and her former husband, Lee Guber, settled on adoption after suffering several miscarriages.

Does Barbara Walters have a relationship with her daughter?

Does Barbara Walters see her daughter? The broadcaster and her only daughter went through a rough patch when she was a teenager. Jacqueline felt she did not fit in, and her mother was busy with her career.

The broadcaster's non-involvement in young Jackie's life made her turn to drugs. In 1984 she ran away from home for a month, and her mother had to send her to an Idaho rehabilitation facility, where she stayed for three years.

During a 2014 interview with ABC News, Barbara revealed she wanted to be remembered by her daughter as a good and loving mother. She regretted not spending more time with her when she was young. In the end, the two had a great mother-daughter relationship.

Walters is remembered for being among the pioneers of women in journalism. Photo: Clarence Elie-Rivera

Source: Getty Images

Is Barbara Walters' daughter taking care of her?

Jacqueline took care of her mother when she retired. During a 2014 Oprah interview, the broadcast legend revealed that her daughter had promised to look after her if she had Alzheimer's.

Who inherited Barbara Walters' estate?

Barbara Walters' estate was inherited by her family. The View creator had an estimated net worth of $170 million at the time of her death in December 2022. Among the properties she owned was an 11-room unit apartment in New York City and a three-bedroom waterfront condo in Naples, Florida.

The broadcast legend transferred her retreat home in Naples to her daughter in 2016. Jackie put up the house for sale three months later for $6.78 million, and it was sold in September 2018 for $5.35 million. Barbara's estate sold her New York apartment building in April 2023 for $19.75 million.

Barbara Walters passed away in 2022 at 93. Photo: Stephen Lovekin

Source: Getty Images

Barbara Walters' daughter Jacqueline was loved by her mother, who opened up about their relationship in multiple interviews. Jackie continues to maintain her privacy following Barbara's passing.

READ ALSO: What is Bruce Willis's net worth, and how has his health affected this?

Briefly.co.za published details of Bruce Willis's net worth today. The actor stepped away from Hollywood after being diagnosed with aphasia that later advanced to frontotemporal dementia.

Bruce Willis was consistently one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. He is known for appearing in blockbuster action-hero movies for over three decades. Check this post to find out how Bruce's health has affected his net worth.

Source: Briefly News