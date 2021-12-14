Polo G’s net worth, age, full name, children, parents, songs, merch, profiles

Although Polo G is best known for the hits Finer Things and Pop Out, the truth is he has released numerous tracks. The talented artist had released several songs even before these two went viral. He has always been making music, which begs the question, what is Polo G’s net worth in 2021? Let us find out!

Polo G is a Chicago-based rapper who is bet known for the hit Hip-Hop songs Pop Out and Finer Things. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Source: Getty Images

Following his recent success and stardom, most people have been curious about Polo G’s net worth. So join us as we decrypt it and unveil his early life and career struggles.

Polo G’s profile summary

Polo G’s full name: Taurus Tremani Bartlett

Taurus Tremani Bartlett Date of birth: 6th January 1999

6th January 1999 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Polo G’s age: 22 years in 2021

22 years in 2021 Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Profession: Rapper

Rapper Genre: Chicago-style drill rap

Chicago-style drill rap Nationality: American

American Parents: Taurus Bartlett and Stacia Mac

Taurus Bartlett and Stacia Mac Girlfriend: Crystal Blease

Crystal Blease Siblings: Leilani and Trench Baby

Leilani and Trench Baby Son: Tremani

Tremani Height: 5’9”

5’9” Hair color: Black

Black Eye color: Dark brown

Dark brown Instagram: polo.capalot

polo.capalot YouTube: Polo G

Polo G Net worth: $7 million

Polo G’s bio

Taurus Tremani, better known by his stage name Polo G, is a 22-year old rapper who is making headlines with his incredible music. Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He is best known as a rapper from Chicago. Here is everything you should know about him.

How old is Polo G?

The rapper was born Taurus Tremani Bartlett on 6th January 1999 in Chicago, Illinois and is currently 22 years old. Polo G’s parents are Taurus Bartlett and Stacia Mac. Stacia Mac is not new to the limelight.

So why is Stacia Mac famous? She has, over time, gained fame as an Instagram personality and talent manager. She is the manager of her son. Stacia recently went viral after her son’s album release party went left.

Tremani has a younger brother named Trench Baby, a rapper. His older sister Leilani is his tour manager. Tremani and his siblings were raised in the Old Town region of northern Chicago.

Unfortunately, growing up, the rapper did not have it smooth. Tremani lost a couple of friends and family members and soon found himself in crime. He started doing drugs, indulging in car theft and high-speed car chases.

Polo G had a rough early life because he was involved in crime and was arrested over five times. However, he decided to clean his act and focus on music. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

As a result, he was arrested over five times and spent most of his early life in Chicago correctional facilities. However, he eventually ditched this crime life and focused on making music.

What is Polo G’s height?

He stands tall at 5 feet and 9 inches, roughly 1.75 m.

Career

Tremani started his career by releasing music and posting it on his YouTube channel. He released tunes such as Never Cared and The Come Up. He used music to escape the crime that had landed him in jail several times.

Music was also his outlet to help him cope with the loss of some of his family members and friends. After posting his new tracks, fans began vibing to his music style, and so he debuted on SoundCloud with the mixtape OFFICIAL POLO. G SOUND CLOUD.

Polo G chose to pursue a music carer to escape crime and as a way of dealing with the loss of his friends and family members. Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The mixtape had tracks like Gang With Me and Finer Things. He continued to gain a following as he produced more music and posted it on YouTube. He had millions following him in no time, and he went viral.

Of course, major record labels were also keenly watching him after he blew up. Columbia Records were particularly interested in him, so Tremani signed- a contract with them and soon released his most famous song Pop Out, featuring Lil Tjay.

The track became an anthem in no time, earning millions of views on his YouTube channel. As of this writing, the song has 276 million views. It also reached number 11 on Billboard Hot 100 and number 12 in Canada.

His debut 2019 studio album Die a Legend was also very successful. It reached number one on the US Rap chart, number two on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart, number six on the Billboard 200 chart, and number 8 in Canada.

Soon after, he released another banger, Go Stupid, featuring Stunna 4 Vegas and NLE Choppa. It also performed well and has earned millions of views online.

Is Polo G a composer?

Polo G is also a composer and is behind the project F9: The Fast Saga. Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Yes, he is. Although most Polo G’s profiles do not mention it, the rapper is also a composer. He is known for composing F9: The Fast Saga (2021) and NBA 2K21 (2020).

What is Polo G’s best song?

Polo G’s songs are bangers, so it is hard to choose the best. It comes down to your preference. His other fine tunes include Hollywood, Welcome Back, Bad Man, Through Da Storm, Martin & Gina, and Rich MF.

He has collaborated with other talented artists, including Lil Baby, Li Got it, Mustard, Gunna, Calboy, Quando Rondo, and Nicki Minaj. One of his collaborative works includes the song Party Lyfe with DaBaby. Also, Polo G’s Hall of Fame album features Nicki in the track For the Love of New York.

Does Polo G have a number 1 song?

His song Rapstar topped the Billboard Hot 100 Chart in April 2021 two times in a row.

Polo G’s merch

The rapper launched a clothing line called Polo. G Capalot, where he sells branded hoodies, T-shirts, face masks, and so on.

What is Polo G’s net worth 2021?

His worth highly stems from his thriving music career. However, the rapper also happens to invest in real estate. He allegedly bought a mansion in San Fernando Valley, LA, in June 2021 worth $4.88 million. As of 2021, his net worth is $7 million.

Does Polo G have a kid?

Yes, he does. Although most people search for Polo G’s children, he is only blessed with one in 2021. His son is called Tremani and was born on 6th July 2019.

Is Polo G single?

Polo G is in a relationship with his baby mama Crystal Blease. However, there have been cheating allegations but neither has commented on the rumors. Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Hennessey

Source: Getty Images

He is said to date his baby mama, TikTok star Crystal Blease. However, around July, rumors of Crystal having an affair surfaced. She even tweeted that she liked girls, further flaming the cheating allegations.

Even so, neither of them has publicly announced or confirmed a breakup. So, it is unclear if the rapper and the TikTok star are still an item.

Polo G’s net worth in 2021 stands at $7 million. Most of it stems from his successful music career as a rapper. He is best known for the songs Pop Out and Finer Things. At 22, he has amassed a considerable following and is expected to join the best leagues in the music arena soon.

