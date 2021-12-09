Wizkid's net worth, age, children, baby mama, siblings, awards, profiles

Wizkid is no new name in the entertainment industry. Also known as Starboy, he is a famous Nigerian musician and songwriter who has been in the music industry for more than a decade. With international collaborations and several songs to his name, the musician has gained a vast following. With so much fame, Wizkid's net worth has also been on the rise. Here is a glimpse into his life.

Wizkid performs at The O2 Arena on November 28, 2021 in London, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

Wizkid's net worth is estimated to be about $4 million. His huge wealth has seen him living the best life. He is known to have good taste for cars, designer outfits and living in exquisite houses. How well do you know him?

Wizkid profile summary and bio

Full name: Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun Year of birth: July 16, 1990

July 16, 1990 Wizkid's age: 31 years as of 2021

31 years as of 2021 Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Gender: Male

Male Famous as: Musician

Musician Marital status: Single

Single Kids: Three

Three Instagram: wizkidayo

wizkidayo Wizkid's net worth: $4 million

$4 million Wizkid's website: https://www.wizkidofficial.com/

Early life

WizKid performs at The Wiltern on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Timothy Norris

Source: Getty Images

Like most people, the singer was not born into wealth and fame. Instead, his early life was spent in the slums and ghetto of Lagos. He was born on July 16, 1991, to his parents. His father, a Muslim, had three wives, so he was raised in a polygamous family. He has 12 siblings. His mother was a Christian.

The superstar attended Ijebu Ode Grammar School. He then joined Lead City University but dropped out to follow his music career.

Career

Wizkid’s love for music started at an early age. His hard work and persistence have seen him become the legend he is today. While at church, he became a member of a music group known as The Glorious Five and was referred to as Lil Prinz.

He then met a record producer known as OJB Jezreel, Babatunde Okungbowa, a good start for his music career. He has rubbed shoulders with musicians such as Naeto C, Sound Sultan, and 2Baba, which has been great for his music career.

In 2009, he co-authored a song with Banky W titled Omoge You Too Much. In addition, he has done collabos with musicians such as Shizzi, MasterKraft, Samklef, Jay Sleek, E-Kelly, DJ Klem and Q-Beats.

In 2010, he released his first single titled Holla at Your Boy, which garnered international recognition and nomination. His albums include Superstar, Ayo, Sounds from the Other Side, and Made in Lagos.

He has released many songs, which has seen him gain popularity both locally and internationally. His songs are the highest streamed on Spotify, with so many people listening now and then. Here are some of Wizkid's songs;

Omoge You Too Much

Holla at Your Boy

Ojuelegba

Ojuelegba remix version feat Drake

One Dance

Come Closer feat Drake

African Bag Gyal feat Chris Brown

Reckless

Ginger

Longtime

Mighty Wine

Blessed

Smile

Piece of Me

No Stress

True Love

Sweet One

Essence

Roma

Gyrate

Grace

Wizkid's new song is known as Close To Me ft. Juls, Jael and gent Sasco. Some of his other latest songs include Anoti, Essence ft. Tems and Steady, among others.

The singer’s musical style is a blend of hip-hop combined with dancehall, afrobeat, reggae, and R&B genres.

Wizkid's awards

WizKid performs on stage at The O2 Arena on October 19, 2019 in London, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

The singer has several awards for his name due to his successful music career. This includes;

Promising artist of the year by Dynamix All Youths Award in 2010

Best new male artist by City People Entertainments Award in 2011

Best new artist of the year by Nigerian Entertainment in 2011

Artist of the year by Dynamix All Youths Award in 2011

Best African Act by Music of black origin in 2011

Best Pop/R&B Artist of the Year by Nigerian Entertainment Awards in 2012

Hip Hop World Revelation of the Year by The Headies in 2012

Artist of the Year by The Headies in 2012

Best International Act Africa by BET Awards in 2012

Hottest Single of the Year by Ojuelegba Nigerian Entertainment

Video of the Year by Ojuelegba African Muzik Magazine Awards

Song of the Year Ojuelegba African Muzik Magazine Awards

The musician has toured London, England, where he has done great performances. He has also toured the United States of America to promote the Empire Mates State of Mind album, a compilation album he featured in.

How many wives does Wizkid have?

Wizkid performs live on stage at Royal Albert Hall on September 29, 2017 in London, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

The musician is not yet married. However, just like most celebrities, he has been in several relationships. Some of the ladies he has dated before, including Sophie Rammal, Sola Ogudugu, with whom she has a child, Tonto Dikeh, Victoria Kimani, Hudda Monroe, Chidinma Ekile, Tania Omotayo, Seyi Shay, Binta Diamond Diallo, whom he also shared a child.

He also had a short stint with American singer Justine Skye. In 2018, he worked together with Tiwa Savage, and the two were rumoured to be together. However, both disputed. He then dated his manager Jada, and the two had a child together.

Wizkid's children are three with three different women. Wizkid's baby mamas are Sola Ogudugu, Binta Diamond Diallo, and Jada.

Did Wizkid feature Justin Bieber?

Yes, Bieber appears on the remix hit song Essence. Wizkid revealed to the American entertainment media platform that Justin Bieber reached out to him for the remix.

He reached out to me, and he loved the record. He sent the verse, and it was just fire.

We linked up, and we performed it together. We got some more music together as well.

What is Wizkid's biggest song?

The song Essence appears to be Wizkid’s best song. It is from his 2020 album Made in Lagos. He has recorded two remixes with top-notch artists, Justin Bieber and Nigerian singer Tems.

The song became the first Nigerian song to reach the Billboard Hot 100 chart and rose to top-20. It also became the first Nigerian song to be certified platinum in the US.

Wizkid's net worth has grown tremendously. The musician has become a force to reckon with in the music arena. His songs have become some of the most listened to and is loved both locally and internationally. At just 31 years, he has become a household name.

