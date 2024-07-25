Several developments have surfaced in the hours since the news of Malome Vector's death in an accident on Wednesday, 24 July

Artists Ntate Stunna and Wave Rhyder were said not to have been involved in the crash after initial speculation of their demise

Several verified sources, including record label Ambitiouz Entertainment, and Ntate Stunna's manager, confirmed the facts

Malome Vector died in a car accident that did not involve Ntate Stunna and Wave Rhyder in the Free State on Wednesday. Images: @naijaremix, @kekeletso_lucia and @centralnewsza

The death of popular hip-hop act Malome Vector and two others in an accident in the Free State has sent shockwaves across the Mzansi music landscape.

The trio were reportedly travelling on the N8, en route to an unknown destination, when the fatal crash happened on Wednesday, 24 July.

While Malome Vector, real name Bokang Moleli, was confirmed dead, Briefly News reported earlier that the identities of two people were unconfirmed.

Conflicting reports suggested that Moleli was with musicians Ntate Stunna and Wave Rhyder or Lizwi Wokuqala and Puleng Phoofolo.

However, Stimela hitmaker Ntate Stunna's manager, Bereng Matseletsele, has since quashed the rumours suggesting his artist was dead.

The @MDNnewss X page posted:

"Ntate Stunna's manager has refuted claims that the artist was involved in a car accident. This clarification comes in the wake of Malome Vector tragically losing his life in a car accident today [Wednesday, 24 July]."

Matseletsele said:

"To all concerned, this is to confirm that Ntate Stunna was not involved in an accident today. We are aware of unfounded speculation on different social media platforms."

Record label Ambitiouz Entertainment confirmed Malome Vector's passing in a short post:

Rapper Shebeshxt was among the first Mzansi artists to express their condolences on social media following the reports on Wednesday night.

He captioned his post:

"R.I.P Ntate Stunna and Wave Rhyder (broken heart emoji)."

Ambitiouz Entertainment has since also clarified that Wave Rhyder was also not involved in the crash, pouring cold water on Shebeshxt's post.

