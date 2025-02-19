Stand up comedian Mpho Popps recently poured his heart out to his wife Letoyah Mei-Modikoane on their anniversary

The couple celebrates 15 years together and they have been married for two years, and they are parents to a grade 7 child

Fans shared their kind words to the couple and many gushed over their throwback photos from when they first started dating

Mpho Popps and his wife Letoyah celebrated their anniversary. Image: @letoyahmei

Source: Instagram

South African comedian Mpho Popps is not only a proud father, but he is also one doting husband.

Mpho Popps celebrates milestone with beautiful wife Letoyah

Comedian Mpho Popps Modikoane and his lady have enjoyed 15 beautiful years together. He and Latoyah Mei-Modikoane officially tied the knot two years ago in a private wedding ceremony attended by family and friends.

Taking to social media, the doting couple penned sweet messages to one another in celebration of their anniversary. Letoyah, just like Mpho, posted throwback photos of one another. They then posted the same current photo which was taken recently.

"Now vs then…Ay van tuka af. Happy anniversary to you my love, what a beautiful ride this has been @mphopopps. Here is to us celebrating two years of our beautiful union and a lifetime to look forward to together," Letoyah wrote on Instagram.

Mpho on the other hand thanked Letoyah for sticking beside him through thick and thin. Check out his X photos below:

Fans gush over Mpho and Letoyah

In 2024, Mpho revealed his parents for the first time on their 21st wedding anniversary. He gushed over their love story, saying he was left inspired by it. Fans shared some sweet anniversary messages with the Modikoanes.

londekathebeautyboss said:

"Your beauty consistently remained unshakeable. Happy blessed Anniversary guys. God’s protection over your marriage, eternal bliss, health & prosperity in all areas of your lives. Here’s to your forever."

thedopebianxa gushed:

"Happy anniversary to the Modikoane’s.. keep growing in love and service to each other. Slide 2, both those faces make Imani."

africaonluxury said:

"Happy anniversary you guys! Love you both. Blessings."

amanda_ntozi gushed:

"Looove. Happy anniversary beautiful. God continue blessing you!"

boiits_n replied:

"Happy anniversary my faves. Lol, I legit can say I’ve seen that pic on slide 2 before. LoL. I love you guys."

StraightupGal said:

"Happy anniversary. May God continue to bless your union. Don't mess up Mpho, you have a good thing going here- beautiful wife and kids, good reputation, stable career, lovely home...never take it for granted. Proud of you."

rethabile_ramaila exclaimed:

"Happy anniversary Toya I’ve witnessed your journey with Mpho from when I was still a teen way back and look at you guys now!"

Mpho Popps celebrates daughter starting grade 7

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mpho Popps is a proud father after his baby girl started grade 7.

Imani Modikoane is officially a grade seven learner, making her parents extremely proud. Mpho penned a heartfelt message bragging about his little girl being all grown up.

In the Instagram post, he posted photos of him and his wife Letoyah, taking their daughter to school.

