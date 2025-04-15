The 9 pm time slot has caused division among TV lovers, as two big shows air at the same time

Smoke and Mirrors has introduced a popular actor, making it a must-see, however, a new telenovela is also shaking things up

Mzansi is conflicted on which show to watch as both Smoke and Mirrors as well as Inimba air at 9 pm at their respective channels

Viewers wish they could watch 'Smoke and Mirrors' and 'Inimba'; however, their time slot is confusing. Image: Mzansi Magic, Loymacdonald

Source: Instagram

If only it were possible to watch two shows at the same time. However, it is not possible, but Mzansi viewers are itching for that opportunity.

Smoke and Mirrors has a new competitor, a telenovela called Inimba, which debuted on Monday, 14 April 2025.

Viewers want to watch 2 shows at the same time

The e.tv drama series Smoke and Mirrors has a star-studded cast, including Zolisa Xaluva, Lusanda Mbane and a new star, Siyabonga Thwala.

It airs on weeknights at 9 pm. However, a new show has debuted on Mzansi Magic called Inimba starring Loyiso MacDonald, which has sparked the interest of many TV lovers.

Now, peeps are conflicted about which show to watch as both of them air at the same time. Entertainment commentator Jabu MacDonald sparked this conversation on X with a post that reads:

"Now we must choose between these telenovelas. Smoke & Mirrors on etv and Inimba on Mzansi atgic on the 9 pm time lost. At this rate, I wish I could watch both at the same time."

What Mzansi has to say about the 2 shows

One thing about South African TV lovers is that they are very passionate about their shows. Many people are never afraid to air out their disappointments with shows should they take a different direction with their storylines.

Some fans believe that Smoke and Mirrors lost its touch because of their redundant storyline. However, with Siyabonga Thwala returning, many are sure to watch it.

While Inimba is new and has taken over from Empini, the cast looks promising, so viewers are also drawn to it.

'Inimba' includes a star-studded cast including Lunathi Mampofu. Image: Mzansi Magic

Source: Instagram

Here are the reactions:

@truly_vikki stated:

"I'll watch Smoke and Mirrors at 9 pm. Then I'll watch Inimba on the DStv app."

@NzimakaKhondlo shared:

"Haaai bo Smoke and Mirrors now has uMpiyakhe. I might go back. If only the storyline was not all over the place and not making sense."

@beko_simnikiwe stated:

"Inimba can miss me. I’m gonna watch the repeat on the weekend."

@Iebzzzza joked:

"Inimba is new. I'm gonna give it a chance, but they have two weeks to sell the show to me. I am very strict with my time."

@Muntuzawakhe_ replied:

"I watched the first episode of iNimba yesterday, and I’ll tell you for free, my 9 pm slot is booked for it."

