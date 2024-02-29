A South African teacher gained online fame after a TikTok video showcasing her stylish outfit went viral

The video, featuring the teacher in a black and white blouse with beige pants and heels

Many viewers expressed admiration and even humorously wished to return to school just to be her student

A stylish teacher made a good impression online. Image: @blantina32

Source: TikTok

A young South African teacher has wowed netizens with her style and beautiful looks.

Stylish teacher goes viral

A TikTok video shared by @blantina32 shows the beautiful educator presenting before the class and rocking a black and white blouse paired with beige wide-leg formal pants and white court high heels.

See her doing her thing in the video below:

Mzansi falls in love with stunning teacher

Stylish teachers juts have a way of many people swoon and even jokingly consider going back to school.

Many netizens flooded the teacher's post with adoration and love as they complimented her good looks and impressive outfit.

Millicent_Thando_ Masuku♥️ commented:

"Wuuuuuuuuu♥️outfit 10/10☺️♥️♥️. The colours are just complementing each other perfectly ."

Makopole Masha549 responded:

"Stunning nana ."

MsJabzeeJay said:

"10 over 10 minus nothing ❤️❤️❤️."

amish said:

"You're beautiful sis❤️❤️."

user6166265394997 commented:

"Gorgeous ❤️."

Mulamuleli Neswiswi replied:

"Nice outfit teacher ."

sebongilethinane wrote:

"I want to go back to school..and in that School..and obe my Educator..please."

dineopdube said:

"At this point I follow every teacher on TikTok."

Vivian replied:

"I came for de outfit you are beautiful."

Motshidisi responded:

"Dressed so professionally ."

