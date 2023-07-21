A terminally ill woman crafted a touching sculpture of her hand for her father, expressing gratitude for his unwavering support

Given only six months to live due to cancer, the woman's emotional act touched millions as the video of the moment went viral

The delicate and heartfelt artwork showcased the depth of their bond, moving viewers worldwide

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A daughter created a sculpture of her hand with her siblings for her dad to remember her by. Images: @interkou/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In an incredibly touching act of love and appreciation, a woman facing a terminal cancer diagnosis decided to create a heartfelt sculpture of her hand for her father.

Woman battling cancer creates sculpture of her hand for her father

TikTok user @interkou uploaded a post of three siblings creating a sculpture of their hands to give to their father. Given only six months to live, because of cancer she wanted to express her gratitude for the unwavering support and love her dad has provided throughout her life. The emotional video has clocked over 14 millions resonating with viewers worldwide.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Netizens across the globe send love to the young woman

The artwork symbolised the profound bond shared between a father and his daughter, making it an emotional and powerful tribute.

Messages of love, support, and prayers poured in from all corners of the internet:

@Queen Mimi said:

"I love this bond forever. I'm battling cancer too honey your family is in my prayers."

@Reydan commented:

"I'm so sorry for your lost."

@Saz said:

"This is why you must appreciate what you have in life before its gone."

@Vin diesel and Paul walker commented:

"Amen. God bless this woman and her family."

@Toni commented:

"The audio made me question this is funny or sad."

@Hi it’s Melany said:

"Thats so heart touching."

Young Girl tattoos teacher’s name on her arm as a token of gratitude for support during difficult times

In other tribute stories, Briefly News reported about a young girl who paid tribute to her teacher who played a pivotal role in helping her overcome life's toughest challenges.

She permanently tattooed her teacher's message to her as a symbol of the profound impact he had on her life.

Netizens from around the world shared their views and remembered educators who made a profound impact on their lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News