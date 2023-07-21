A woman's reaction to a viral TikTok filter has stirred deep emotions as she resembles her late mother

The moment caught her by surprise as the filter transformed her face into her mother's likeness, leaving her speechless

People throughout the country offered support, and Briefly News spoke to someone who understood the pain of losing a mother

A woman broke down in tears after she did a TikTok filter that made her look like her late mother. Images: @MamaBoitshepo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video capturing a deeply emotional moment has gone viral as a woman's reaction to a filter made her resemble her late mother, who has passed away.

In the heartwarming video, which has clocked over 7.5 million views, TikTok user @MamaBoitshepo expression changes from surprise to bittersweet nostalgia as she sees her face transformed into a striking resemblance to her late mother. As the post circulated on social media, the emotional impact touched the hearts of thousands across Mzansi.

Watch the video below:

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, Phumzile Dladla understood why the woman in the video reacted in this way.

She says:

"I understand why she reacted this way. When I lost my mother the pain was unbearable, till today I am not over it and seeing how this lady reacted I understand. She is reflecting at what she would of looked like if she was still alive."

Mzansi reacts to women's reaction to TikTok filter

Netizens responded with an overwhelming outpouring of support, sending messages of love, sympathy, and encouragement to the woman.The touching video became a virtual space of empathy and shared experiences as many users related to her feelings.

People shared their stories of lost loved ones and shared grief flooded the comments:

@Worship8305 said:

"You don't have to say anything, we understand."

@user5819048269330 commented:

"You look like that supportive grandmother who welcomes everyone and she always give out food when you are at her house."

@Faith said:

"The fact that mine died young don’t know her she would look aged."

@CadishaB commented:

"Another chance for her to see her Mamma again"

@Dee M commented:

"It's Mom's face right there. That's why the tears."

@Saz said:

"No one can replace a mother."

