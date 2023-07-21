A woman fearlessly shared her postpartum reality on social media, unveiling the often-unspoken challenges of life after giving birth.

The first-time mother opened up about the physical and emotional toll the experience had on her, resonating deeply with countless mothers worldwide

Netizens quickly reacted to her post, flooding the comments with words of support, empathy, and shared experiences

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Woman shares experience in TikTok video of life after giving birth. Images: @nikadiwa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A content influencer shared an open and honest account about her experience as a first time mother.

Woman opens up about post-birth reality

TikTok user @nikadiwa shared her unfiltered experience of giving birth and the often-unspoken aftermath. Her candid video sheds light on the harsh reality that many new mothers face but rarely discuss openly. The woman opened up about the physical and emotional toll that giving birth had on her body. From the struggles of breastfeeding to the changes in her body, her honest portrayal struck a chord with countless mothers worldwide.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News a first time mother shared her experience of becoming a mom.

Ntombikayise Ndaba said:

"When I became a mother for the first time I remembered not feeling myself. The experience was overwhelming, you don't feel like yourself. You can't focus on your recovery because you have a baby to take care off. People don't tell you about the challenges as a mother but its still a rewarding experience."

Netizens encourage first time mother to keep going

People quickly responded to her post, expressing solidarity and appreciation for her candidness. Many shared their own similar experiences, creating a supportive and understanding virtual community for new mothers to feel heard and validated.

Peeps shared their views:

@Alexandra Kruse commented:

"Turn your phone off and focus on yourself mama."

@Patrice said:

"Take a social media break, it’s okay to take care of you. We will be here."

@Amanda Lynn Davis commented:

"I suffered really bad with both of my babies I know I'm a nobody but I love helping people and if you ever need someone you can talk to me!"

@Heavensent said:

"How can I help mom?"

@amnscoach commented:

"Thinking of you! I had it really bad with all my kids. You’re a good momma! Keep feeding your babies & yourself. Get sleep. The rest will keep."

@M said:

"Girl it does happen I had it with my first born thankfully not with my other two kids."

@oliverstein881 commented:

"Take each day at a time accept everyone and place them where they need to be."

Teen mom becomes BCom graduate, celebrates graduation day with 4-year-old daughter in viral TikTok video

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a teen mom becomes a BCom in Economics graduate and celebrated her graduation day with her 4-year-old daughter.

The young mother shared her academic success with her child and made sure they had matching outfits.

Mzansi peeps praised the young woman for keeping to her goals and persevering despite being a mum at such a young age.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News