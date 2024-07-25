Mbali Nhlapho’s Housekeeping Hack Goes Viral: Cleaning Car Headlights with a Lemon
- South African housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho went viral with her car headlight cleaning hack using lemon and soap, as shown in a TikTok video
- The video received widespread praise from netizens, with comments ranging from gratitude and plans to try the method to playful and impressed reactions
- Nhlapho’s creative approach has captivated many, proving that simple solutions can make a big impact
South African housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho has taken the internet by storm with her innovative method for cleaning car headlights.
The video, shared by @mbalinhlapho7, demonstrates her technique of using a simple household item—lemon—to achieve sparkling results.
In the clip, Nhlapho cuts a lemon in half, dips it in soap, and methodically rubs it onto the car’s headlights.
See the video on TikTok below:
Mbali is the go-to for everything
The video quickly went viral, garnering enthusiastic responses from netizens:
PaulDladla praised the method, commenting:
"❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏 Ngiyabonga." [Thank you.]
beemmanuel indicated that he plans to try the technique himself:
"Ngizoyizama." [I will try it.]
Nobantu Ndidi couldn’t help but make a playful comment, saying:
"Your name is Mbali Nhlapho😂🔥"
zoeh006 found the helpful tip, noting:
"Wasiza🥰🙏❤️" [You helped us.]
Shivambo Ronald shared his struggles, stating:
"My car lights are dul to d fullest cause of that🥺"
Lerato was smitten with Nhlapho’s approach, asking:
"Does she reply cause I love her 🥺"
Gatjen suggested a potential improvement, questioning:
"Why not show us on a yellow light...because you're cleaning a clean light."
Bernicemokgadi inquired about the method’s versatility, asking:
"My lights turned yellow can that mixture help remove it?"
072May was impressed by Nhlapho’s skills beyond cleaning, saying:
"Who, is there anything you don't know, Mara? I thought you were just in the house cleaning 🥰."
Mzansi housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho wins big, vinegar brand collaboration takes TikTok by storm
Briefly News previously reported that Mbali Nhlapho, the famous South African housekeeper, has become a social media star for her cleaning tips, especially those featuring vinegar.
Her fame landed her a brand collaboration with a vinegar company, with her image featured on their product bottles.
TikTok users were thrilled for Mbali's success, showering her with congratulations.
