South African housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho went viral with her car headlight cleaning hack using lemon and soap, as shown in a TikTok video

The video received widespread praise from netizens, with comments ranging from gratitude and plans to try the method to playful and impressed reactions

Nhlapho’s creative approach has captivated many, proving that simple solutions can make a big impact

Mbali Nhlapho’s viral video showcasing her lemon and soap headlight cleaning method has impressed viewers across social media platforms. Images: @mbalinhlaphoo and TikTok.

South African housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho has taken the internet by storm with her innovative method for cleaning car headlights.

The video, shared by @mbalinhlapho7, demonstrates her technique of using a simple household item—lemon—to achieve sparkling results.

In the clip, Nhlapho cuts a lemon in half, dips it in soap, and methodically rubs it onto the car’s headlights.

See the video on TikTok below:

Mbali is the go-to for everything

The video quickly went viral, garnering enthusiastic responses from netizens:

PaulDladla praised the method, commenting:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏 Ngiyabonga." [Thank you.]

beemmanuel indicated that he plans to try the technique himself:

"Ngizoyizama." [I will try it.]

Nobantu Ndidi couldn’t help but make a playful comment, saying:

"Your name is Mbali Nhlapho😂🔥"

zoeh006 found the helpful tip, noting:

"Wasiza🥰🙏❤️" [You helped us.]

Shivambo Ronald shared his struggles, stating:

"My car lights are dul to d fullest cause of that🥺"

Lerato was smitten with Nhlapho’s approach, asking:

"Does she reply cause I love her 🥺"

Gatjen suggested a potential improvement, questioning:

"Why not show us on a yellow light...because you're cleaning a clean light."

Bernicemokgadi inquired about the method’s versatility, asking:

"My lights turned yellow can that mixture help remove it?"

072May was impressed by Nhlapho’s skills beyond cleaning, saying:

"Who, is there anything you don't know, Mara? I thought you were just in the house cleaning 🥰."

