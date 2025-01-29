“I’m Scared of January”: South Africans Gagged by Man Trying to Sell a Stone for R5 Million
- One South African TikTok user is pulling out all the stops, with Januworry's struggles hitting hard
- The guy seen in a viral video offering an “original” stone to willing buyers only for a few millions
- Thousands of netizens are giggling at the over-the-top sales pitch and loving the guy's hustling spirit
One man is looking to cash in from a shiny stone in his possession. He hopped on social media, trying to sell the rock for a jaw-dropping R5 million.
Man shows hustling spirit
He proudly displayed the product, insisting “This is original, not fake.” The video was shared on his TikTok page @t.dhloks. He looked dead serious as he made his sales pitch.
Whether his goal was to just grab attention, he succeeded. The clip racked up 260,000 views and the engagement is sky-high.
How to sell gemstones in South Africa
Selling gemstones in South Africa is easy. You can connect with established gemstone dealers, sell directly to jewellery makers, list your stones on online marketplaces, or even open your own physical store.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA TikTok users react
Mzansi peeps were gagged by the bizarre sales tactic, flooding the comments with jokes and confusion.
See a few comments below:
@BonganeZikhali commented:
"I don't know why people do not understand that you mean 5 million naira not rands or dollars."
@Pappieto asked:
"Ke lao aramela?"
@zane asked:
"What's the name of the stone and what does it do?"
@tebsep stated:
"😂😂😂🤣😂 O tsubile tse wrong."
@MaryKekana61 posted:
"l'm scared of January. 🤣🤣🤣"
@Wendysworld___ mentioned:
"I got R500 000 what do you say?"
@tumijuniormofoken said:
"Imagine getting kidnapped for a stone."
@KgaogeloLekgoro added:
"Gemstone."
