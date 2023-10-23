The Road Accident Fund refused to back down after it was criticised for its new proposed bill

RAF spokesperson McIntoch Polela revealed the new legislation would exclude foreign nationals from benefitting from the accident fund

Netizens showed strong support for the bill and pointed out that other countries do the same thing

South Africans supported the Road Accident Fund's move to table a bill that cuts foreign nationals from benefitting from RAF. Image: Peter Titmuss/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans defended the Road Accident Fund after it announced that it put forth a new draft bill which might prevent foreign nationals from claiming compensation from the fund. RAF came under severe fire from civil society for the controversial bill, which is yet to be passed. RAF refused to back down and defended the bill.

RAF defends proposed bill

RAF spokesperson McIntosh Polela assessed that the bill is currently being reviewed by parliament and is aligned with protocols observed in other countries internationally. According to SABC News, the bill is set to stop foreign nationals from claiming from the RAF once involved in an accident. He reasoned that other countries abroad require visitors to have insurance in the event of an accident.

He made an example using Mozambique. He noted that if he moved to Mozambique, he would have to have insurance in the event of an accident. The Road Accident Fund received backlash from critics such as the CEO of the African Diaspora global network, Dr Vusumuzi Sibanda. Sibanda argued that foreign nationals also deserve to claim from RAF because they contribute to the fuel levy and pay taxes indirectly. He also noted that should the bill be passed, it can be challenged as discriminatory against foreign nationals.

PAY ATTENTION:

Mzansi defends RAF bill

Netizens on Facebook came to the RAF's defence and supported its rationale.

James Saltana poiinted out:

“If you visit any country overseas, you must have your own insurance. The same should be applied in South Africa.

Kenneth Setlale added:

“Foreigners travelling to South Africa must have travel insurance. This is standard across the world.”

Ntanga Xolo said:

“Good decision, but again the courts will disappoint us."

Xolisa Malele Mayaphi Maduna remarked:

“RAF must be for South Africans. I doubt if a South African in a foreign country can receive the same benefits from RAF if they were involved in a car accident.”

Bruce Dajuice Dinyake asked:

“Why were they included in the first place?”

Foreign national population in SA increased

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the number of foreign nationals living in South Africa increased, according to StatsSA.

StatsSA's latest consensus showed that foreign nationals in SA increased to over 1 million, most of whom are from Zimbabwe. However, South Africans strongly disputed the figure and believed that the number exceeded 2 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News