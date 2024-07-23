Gqom star Sizwe Mdalose and his girlfriend are expecting their first child together

The star posted a reel announcing the news of their pregnancy on his Instagram page

Many netizens congratulated the couple on their first pregnancy as a couple on the comment section

Star Sizwe Mdlalose is expecting his unborn baby. Image: @izwemdlalose.123

Source: Instagram

The South African Gqom star Sizwe Mdlalose had something special to celebrate with fans and followers on social media.

Sizwe Mdlalose and his lover expecting 1st child

Finally, this time around, the Gqom star is not trending for all the wrong reasons and drama. Mdlalose was exposed by his baby mama, Slindile Mkabayi ka Khondlo, also known as Sli, for being a deadbeat father.

Recently, the MC took to social media to share with his fans and followers that he and his girlfriend are excitedly expecting their first child together. The star posted a cute video on his Instagram page and wrote:

"You are everything, the first fruit that God has blessed us with & his grace is sufficient for us . Siyabonga kakhulu ️ @thubelensedp @babalwa_bruuh."

According to Fakazanews, Mdlalose spoke about the pregnancy and them keeping the delivery date a secret.

He said:

"I’ve been with my partner for a couple of years now. We love each other a lot. We’re happy, but this bundle of joy that’s on the way is a blessing, It’s the first fruit of what we’ve been planting. I know it’ll bring more happiness.

"We want to surprise our friends, family, and others with something special. It’s close by, but that’s all I can reveal for now. I pray for a smooth delivery and trust in God’s plan. We’re both eager to meet our baby. I will protect my child at all costs and won’t let anyone expose them to the toxic world of social media."

See the post below:

Woman shares pregnancy transformation video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that you know those pregnancy time-lapse videos where you watch a woman's belly grow.

Well, buckle up because this one takes it to a new level! A Mzansi woman decided to share her pregnancy journey on TikTok. But instead of just showing her baby bump, she went all out, revealing her entire physical transformation. And let's say the results are unbelievable.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News