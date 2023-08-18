Gqom artist Sizwe Mdlalose paid damages for a child he once denied without informing his baby mama, Slindile Mkabayi ka Khondlo

Sizwe's baby mama says now that she doesn't want his money and that he was always an absent father

Netizens on TikTok were proud of Sli and applauded her for being a super mom and taking care of her child

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Gqom star Sizwe Mdlalose has landed himself in a feud with his baby mama Slindile Mkabayi ka Khondlo on TikTok. Image: @sizwemdlalose.123, @mkabayikakhondlo

Source: Instagram

TikTok Live turned into a heated episode of baby mama and baby daddy drama as Gqom artist Sizwe Mdlalose got into a back-and-forth argument with his baby mama, Slindile Mkabayi ka Khondlo.

Sli airs Sizwe's dirty laundry

Drama and files seem to be a norm on the streets of social media recently. Headlining the charts is none other than Gqom star Sizwe Mdlalose, who hosted a TikTok live and ended up getting his shenanigans exposed by his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Slindile Mkabayi ka Khondlo, also known as Sli.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, Sizwe's baby mama calmly shares information about him being an absent father who also denied his child for years. Sli also mentioned that Sizwe went behind her back and paid damages for a child without consulting with her first.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Sizwe and Sli trend on TikTok

The video has been trending on TikTok with netizens still trying to make sense out of all this drama between Sizwe and Sli.

TikTok user @nomasikiki posted the clip and captioned it:

"Ziku loud speaker."

Watch the video here:

Netizens were shocked at the revelation of Sizwe being someone's father:

@Stoane wrote:

"Kant USizwe akasisona yini..."

@Mthenjy wrote:

"Sizwe..."

On the other side, netizens are proud of Sli and some are praising her for being a single mom and keeping calm throughout the argument with Sizwe, who kept speaking at the top of his voice:

@sabzablackie wrote:

"Sli ❤️ Supermom ever sicela obby mama abanje plz am so proud of you mama. God keep you akwenze ubestrong ♥️"

@KhanyoStufuza wrote:

"Sizwe akakwazi ukuzehlisa and Sli is so calm..."

@mantomzizi wrote:

"Waze wawehlisa kahle umoya babymom."

@Nkazimulo Calow wrote:

"Awww Sli waze wayintokazi yakubo ikhuliswe kahle nansi intombazane kubo bahlezi befuna ukubona Izingane zabo sezikhulile"

In a recording which was heard by ZiMoja, Sizwe is heard saying that he met Slindile's mother under a certain bridge in their area.

"I met with your mother on a bridge where she asked me about fathering a child with you. I told your mother that I was willing to be the father but you decided to run away with my child."

Sizwe and Babes Wodumo are besties

Previously reported by Briefly News that Sizwe Mdlalose, who is best friends with Gqom Queen Babes Wodumo, posted a video that went viral of him sharing information about Babes going to deal with each and every girl that was messing around with her late husband Mampintsha.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News