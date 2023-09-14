A man from the Western Cape was entertained by a dancer painted in white at the traffic intersection

The fellow's smooth moves got South Africans stanning their country, and they enjoyed his move better than Jagger

Some also shared stories of similar dancers who bullied citizens into paying them for dancing

A man from Cape Town kept netizens in stitches because of his dances. Image: @garfieldzar

Source: TikTok

To be bored in South Africa is a choice because there's so much to laugh about.

Dancing at the intersection and in traffic is our thing, and you would be hard-pressed not to bump into a traffic dancer while you're on your merry way.

A Cape Town resident was blessed with a top-shelf performance by one such person, and the video got people loving his vibe.

Gent entertains TikTokker at Cape Town intersection

@garfieldzar posted the video on his TikTok. In it, a man painted in white was going at it, showing fancy footwork and fantastic fluidity in dancing for the motorists. The gentleman's video was accompanied by an even more hilarious sound, which matched the craziness he was watching.

South Africans and dancing are in the same WhatsApp group. When we see one of the most important members of society who entertain us without us paying a cent by busting moves in traffic, you know that it's an adventure to live in this country.

View the video of the madness here:

Mzansi loves the man's flawless dances

Sure enough, netizens knew who this guy was and where he danced.

Ghost Gospel Music commented:

“Not the Cape Gate intersection.”

Tamia Lewis knew it, too.

“This looks like the road near Cape Gate.”

Carpe Diem added.

“Nah, he’s killing it.”

Tinus Storm141 shared his experience with these dancers.

“I’ve seen these guys chase people who don’t put money in the cap, who watched the show but didn’t pay.”

Riaan fitness laughed.

“More passion, more energy, more footwork.”

Jasmineengelbrecht remarked:

“I hope you gave him a tip for those moves!”

Zara also shared a hilarious experience.

“Those ones at the beach come while you are relaxing and just dance in front of you. After that, they say you saw them dance, so you must pay.”

Adonia Maseko wondered:

“Nah, brew, I cannot be the only one who thought it was Michael Jackson.”

Man dances for traffic in Johannesburg

In a similar video, Briefly News reported that a gent from Johannesburg made it lit for netizens when he danced in traffic.

The man was directing the flow of the cars, and he did so with so much colour and energy that many who recognized him came to put a lot of respect on his name.

