A man from Pretoria transformed an old credenza into a modern and tasteful product of wood

The gent explained to Briefly News that it took him less than a week to fix and work on the credenza, and he explained how he went through the process

His video satisfied a lot of netizens who waxed lyrically about his skills

A young man from Tshwane flipped an old credenza he bought at an auction and sold it for under R1500.

A Tshwane man who loves flipping old pieces of furniture worked his magic on a credenza cabinet he bought from auction.

With a bit of glue here, filler there and a lot of TLC from his skilled hands, the fellow transformed what was once a piece of rubbish into gorgeous furniture.

Young man transforms old furniture in TikTok video

@owenbeytell's TikTok video became famous because he beautified what was once an ugly hunk of wood and screws. The gent said that he purchased the credenza at the University of Pretoria, and he went on to make it look like something someone would cough serious money to own. The credenza was damaged, and he worked on it, using glue, wood filler, Tjhoko paint and other valuable trinkets to give it a make-over of note.

Owen is famous on TikTok for flipping old pieces of furniture and turning them into beautiful works of art. He once told Briefly News that he started working on furniture with his father, and he grew to enjoy the activity, so much so that he is now making bank.

Carpenter tells Briefly News how he revamped the old furniture

Owen spoke to Briefly News and shared how he flipped the credenza. This is one of his top projects where he turned an old thing into a new work of beauty.

“This one was relatively easy. It didn’t require a lot of work. I did require a lot of sanding, though, because the top had an indent, and I had to sand it level, but in the end, it took me four days to finish. The credenza had a solid wood frame with particle board in between. I also scuff-sanded the board and sprayed it black; I wanted to leave the solid wood, but it wasn't easy.

I saw a hack on TikTok where you tape over the wood with regular masking tape, paint some sealer over the tape and spray on black. When you peel the tape off, it leaves a perfect line and works like a charm. Was difficult to get the fitting handles because I bought different handles twice and had to drill new holes. I wanted to preserve natural raw wood as much as possible, so I oiled it with linseed oil. I sold it for R1500,” he said.

Watch the video here:

South Africans clap for man's skills

Netizens were impressed by how talented the young man was.

Hamza Murchie said:

“Looking good.”

Sharonbeytell commented:

“Very high-end and fancy.”

Behindthemic89 commented:

“You are really good at this.”

Shortkid45 added:

“Transformation is crazy, bro!”

Andrei wrote:

“These videos are so satisfying!”

Man flips pedestals in TikTok video

Source: Briefly News