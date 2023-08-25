A Tshwane man renovated an old cabinet and made it look stunning, much better than it looked before

He regaled TikTokkers with the process and what it took for him to change it into a work of art

Not only was he praised, but he also picked up a few customers along the way because of his work

A talented carpenter changed an old cabinet into a work of art. Image: @owenbeytell

A Pretoria carpenter transformed an old piece of furniture into an unrecognisable work of beauty.

His skilful work saw him revamping a cabinet netizens called “Weetbix” and making R1200, earning him praise from his fellow South Africans.

Carpenter transforms old piece of furniture

@owenbeytell_ shared his transformation video on TikTok, and it was liked by over 1,500 people and viewed over 36K times. The video starts with a tongue-in-cheek caption:

“Turning someone’s trash into treasure.”

He starts by cleaning the pieces of furniture, and once he has done that, he patches it. After repairing the doors, he scuffs them and does more alterations, including painting them. His post caption revealed his excitement:

“This was one of the most trouble-free projects I embarked on. I had a great time flipping this buffet cabinet and adding my own base to it. I think the end result turned out better than I could have hoped for, and was shocked at how fast it sold.”

Watch the video here:

Netizens want his service because of video

TikTokkers were impressed by his handiwork and asked him questions on how he did it.

Darklight Beauty said:

“Start a YouTube channel with longer videos. I would subscribe!”

Talent4Realz added:

“I like how everyone refers to these types of furniture as Weetbix.”

Kholofelo Motene was floored.

“You can flip Weetbix furniture. Wow!”

Amanda Lieselotte Mncwabe asked:

“What spray gun do you use?”

Thoughts wanted to know:

“You can paint over the laminate?”

He replied:

“As long as you paint primer on first.”

Xolisilemlambo also had a question.

“Very nice. What did you use to patch the Weetbix?”

He responded:

“Alcolin brand wood filler.”

TatumZlewis remarked:

“So satisfying to watch.”

Chante stanned:

“Stunning!”

Vidclipz45 applauded him.

“Love the end result, bro.”

FANCYKaren reached out to him.

“Can you renovate my chest of drawers?”

Ninah_Peggy also wanted his services.

“I have two pedestals. How can I get hold of you?”

