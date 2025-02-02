As of 1 March 2025, the names of sex offenders will be made public after years of advocacy

The National Sex Offenders Registry will be made public at the end of the month and it will enable the public to view the names of those who have been convicted of a sex crime

South Africans called on the government to create a list of offenders for other crimes including domestic violence, murder and corruption

Sex offenders' names will be public information by March 2025. Images: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images and FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — South Africans will be able to see the names of sex offenders when the National Register for Sex Offenders goes public at the end of February 2025. South Africans shared their views.

Sex offenders' names to be made public

According to eNCA, Juanita du Preez, the spokesperson for Action Society, welcomed the announcement. She said in the past, someone needed to apply to check if someone was on the registry.However, years of advocacy changed that. The Minister of Justice Mamoloko Kubayi announced that it will be made public by the end of February.

What does this mean for SA?

Du Preez said anyone who is convicted of a sex crime would be on the list. The list provides the information of the offender, their name, surname, ID number crime committed and conviction. She said the list would help do background checks for teachers who work with children. She said it also empowers parents and single women who could check if a potential partner is on the sex register.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said the names of sex offenders will be public information. Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Sex offences in South Africa

A Malawian man appeared in court in Mpumalanga on 10 January 2025 for the alleged gang-rape of a teenager in Bambamatches

A 27-year-old man was arrested on 19 January for raping and robbing two nurses in Ga-Chuene in Limpopo

A suspected serial rapist was arrested in Mpumalanga after terrorising several communities

SA calls for similar lists

Netizens commenting on Facebook demanded that the government create similar lists for other crimes.

Lindie Bouwer said:

"We should have one for domestic abuse, as most domestic abuse victims get killed by their abuser."

Awonke Phali said:

"That's fantastic. Now we need a list of all the women who wrongfully accuse men."

Clement Lebepe said:

"All sorts of criminals should be included. No crime is better or worse."

Malcolm Mtutacharo said:

"Include fraudsters, the corrupt and murderers."

Phatela P Mothapo said:

"All sorts of criminals should be included on that list."

