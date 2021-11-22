Provincial police chief Elias Mawela has told a commission that SAPS had no inkling of the unrest until it happened

The SAHRC set up a hearing into the July unrest on 15 November and will continue until 3 December

Briefly News previously reported that 340 people died from widespread public violence in Gauteng and Kwa-Zulu Natal

UMHLANGA - Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela gave testimony into the unrest that affected Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng in July at a national investigative hearing on Monday.

The inquiry into the unrest was commissioned by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on 15 November and will continue until 3 December.

The hearing is being held at the Gateway Hotel in Umhlanga for the entirety of its three-week duration, according to News24.

Presenting his insights, Mawela said the (SAPS) did not receive intelligence pointing the country's security cluster to the unrest before it occurred.

Briefly News previously reported that the death toll from the widespread public violence and looting stood at about 340 people in the days following the chaos.

"We received early warnings with other domestic-related issues, but not an early warning that indicated [the potential] of an unrest," explained Mawela, conceding that intelligence gathering was flawed.

Painting the SAPS as overworked, among other things, the police commissioner said SAPS's public order police (POP) unit is meant to boast a complement of 12 000 personnel.

Lack of resource compounds issues

Instead, according to Mawela, the department is facing a shortage of about 6 500 officers, currently comprising only 5 500 members, Polity.org.za reported.

"We don't have resources. In Gauteng, we have 23 000 officers responsible for policing 15.8 million people," Mawela continued.

"Surely, the number of police officers we have on the ground is not enough to ensure the safety and security of Gauteng residents," he added.

"We have one officer for every 540 civilians, making it a challenge. With these numbers for our public order police officers, they are bound to be overwhelmed.

"We also lack modern equipment. Some police units have drones that they can use during operations [but others don't]."

