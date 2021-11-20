13-year-old Limpopo boy who was shot in robbery to be laid to rest

A 13-year-old boy who tragically lost his life in a robbery will be laid to rest on Saturday

Lehlogonolo Gomba's death sparked protests in Steve Biko village as locals marched on the police station to demand action

The latest crime statistics paint a grim picture of the situation in South Africa which has been described as disturbing

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

LIMPOPO - Lehlogonolo Gomba tragically lost his life in a robbery. His death prompted a community march to the local police station.

Gomba will be buried in Steve Biko village in Limpopo. The station commander has confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the crime.

Bheki Cele has come under fire after the latest crime stats were released. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

The provincial police officers have joined the investigation to help ensure that justice is served according to SABC News.

War on crime a losing battle

Bheki Cele, the Minister of Police, delivered South Africa's latest crime statistics for the three-month period between July and September in a press conference. Here he said that the high figures are "deeply disturbing."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In the three-month period, 9 556 rape cases and 2000 kidnapping cases were reported. During the period referred to, South Africa was experiencing higher lockdown levels, which may have exacerbated the situation.

"The majority of people raped are women and those most vulnerable in our society," the minister said during the media briefing.

The civil rights organisation Action Society believes that the statistics show that South Africa is losing the war against crime. The organisation's spokesperson, Ian Cameron said that the situation is disturbing.

2 000 kidnappings in SA in three months

The incident on Friday comes amid the release of the second quarter crime statistics announced by Police Minister Bheki Cele, which showed that 2 000 cases were reported between July to September this year.

The stats revealed that Gauteng leads with 729 kidnapping cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 407 according to The South African.

Sandringham High School learner escapes brazen kidnapping attempt in Joburg

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a matric learner from Sandringham High School reportedly escaped a brazen daylight kidnapping attempt in Johannesburg on Friday.

The Gauteng Department of Education said the alleged incident happened near Lyndhurst Primary School as the 18-year-old unnamed learner was walking to school.

Source: Briefly.co.za