IFP Wants to Be Remembered As Liberation Movement As Party Celebrates 50 Years, SA Doesn’t Agree
- The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) celebrated 50 years since its founding on 21 March 2025 in KwaNzimela in Melmoth
- Party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said the party wants to be remembered for being a liberation movement
- South Africans criticised the IFP, saying that the party did more to aid Apartheid than it did to end it
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
KWAZULU-NATAL - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) wants to be celebrated as one of South Africa's liberation movements.
That's how the party wants to be remembered as it celebrated 50 years on 21 March 1975.
The party was formed by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in Melmoth, northern KwaZulu-Natal in 1975.
Party formed to fight against Apartheid
During the celebrations in KwaNzimela in Melmoth, on 21 March, party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa stated how the party was established to fight for the people during Apartheid. He added that the party's aim was to fight for human rights, something they wanted to be remembered for.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"Our movement was never about power for its own sake, but it was for the people, their dignity and their rightful place in a free society.”
Hlabisa added that the IFP played a major role that led to the country's first democratic elections in 1994.
"The IFP was a crucial participant in the negotiations that led to the first democratic election, ensuring that all voices were heard," he added.
Leonard Phekani
Mxmx ,you forgot what you did during Apartheid :sob:
2h
Reply
Pieter Uys
You've got your priorities wrong. Fix Durban's water problems first.
2h
Reply
Mbedzi Mbavhalelo
You deserve to work with the DA
1h
Reply
Ngcobo Lindokuhle
Go and tell it that will never happen, abakhohlwe
Sikheto Errow Minyami
They have too much blood in their hands for trying to prevent liberation these one's
57m
Reply
Christopher Sibisi
The only best party ever
2h
Reply
Rorisang Blessedkidd Ndou
Which people did they liberate??
There's no liberation movement at IFP to be celebrated
13m
Reply
Thitakuwi Munyai
Personally I don't like IFP
1h
Reply
Jùst Sizwe
You guys can't even develop KZN but you want to celebrate, celebrate what exactly? The fact that most people from KZN are moving to JHB,CPT should be their no. 1 priority kodwa they've been given a chance for the past 26 years what have most of the achieved as an organisation nothing only false promises and non existing service delivery :unamused::unamused:
2h
Reply
Sikho Baninzi
Huh? :joy: they must thinking we are suffering from amnesia! Some of us come from the school of Mzala Nxumalo you can’t fool us.
2h
Reply
Johan van Emmenes
To liberate who from what,your party is the same as the vrot ANC ,don't know the reality of what is going on in our country
1h
Reply
Thulani Ncayiyana
Apartheid collaborators period
1h
Reply
Ntshebele Mmaswi Bapela
Liberation movement?:man-shrugging::skin-tone-5::face_with_peeking_eye:
Someone please help me to understand how IFP is being called a liberation movement
2h
Reply
Edited
Sfiso Thuthukani Mlondo
Liberation they say
2h
Reply
Mark Le Roux
well: if ruin and increased poverty means liberation to you - have your cake... :cry:
1h
Reply
Franklin Fisher
KZN the Rwanda of South Africa.
2h
Reply
Winston Van Der Poel
Start by liberating your province of crime, corruption and service delivery, first,, then talk,
38m
Reply
KZN JOBS WITH STHE
·
Do they even know the meaning of liberation :face_with_rolling_eyes:
2h
Reply
Edited
Radebe Wa Azania
They colluded with the enemy to kill blacks in South Africa, then they expect to be the liberation movement, :hankey::hankey: bloody sellouts
2h
Reply
Gerhard de Jager
give them a bells
2h
Reply
Sipho Radebe
U forget that IFP went all over the world telling people that apartheid wasn't bad.... and now ur getting funding from stellenbosch... and IFP follows the DA in everything
2h
Reply
Phahla Toyi Matwa
It will always remembered for slaughtering black people.
2h
Reply
Jozi Jozi
rather do something constructive for this messed up country, than to be remembered for this and that, will that score u any voters points?
1h
Reply
Mzoe Mazibuko
Mxm IFP n ANC same Whatspp group their aim is to destroy black Nation
2h
Reply
Griffin Magalasi Botha II
Many black people died at their hands.So which people did they actually liberated?
2h
Reply
1h
Reply
Thokozani Dlamini
·
The only party that is happy with VAT increas
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za