The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) celebrated 50 years since its founding on 21 March 2025 in KwaNzimela in Melmoth

Party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said the party wants to be remembered for being a liberation movement

South Africans criticised the IFP, saying that the party did more to aid Apartheid than it did to end it

KWAZULU-NATAL - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) wants to be celebrated as one of South Africa's liberation movements.

That's how the party wants to be remembered as it celebrated 50 years on 21 March 1975.

The party was formed by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in Melmoth, northern KwaZulu-Natal in 1975.

Party formed to fight against Apartheid

During the celebrations in KwaNzimela in Melmoth, on 21 March, party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa stated how the party was established to fight for the people during Apartheid. He added that the party's aim was to fight for human rights, something they wanted to be remembered for.

"Our movement was never about power for its own sake, but it was for the people, their dignity and their rightful place in a free society.”

Hlabisa added that the IFP played a major role that led to the country's first democratic elections in 1994.

"The IFP was a crucial participant in the negotiations that led to the first democratic election, ensuring that all voices were heard," he added.

Leonard Phekani

Mxmx ,you forgot what you did during Apartheid :sob:

2h

Reply

Pieter Uys

You've got your priorities wrong. Fix Durban's water problems first.

2h

Reply

Mbedzi Mbavhalelo

You deserve to work with the DA

1h

Reply

Ngcobo Lindokuhle

Go and tell it that will never happen, abakhohlwe

Sikheto Errow Minyami

They have too much blood in their hands for trying to prevent liberation these one's

57m

Reply

Christopher Sibisi

The only best party ever

2h

Reply

Rorisang Blessedkidd Ndou

Which people did they liberate??

There's no liberation movement at IFP to be celebrated

13m

Reply

Thitakuwi Munyai

Personally I don't like IFP

1h

Reply

Jùst Sizwe

You guys can't even develop KZN but you want to celebrate, celebrate what exactly? The fact that most people from KZN are moving to JHB,CPT should be their no. 1 priority kodwa they've been given a chance for the past 26 years what have most of the achieved as an organisation nothing only false promises and non existing service delivery :unamused::unamused:

2h

Reply

Sikho Baninzi

Huh? :joy: they must thinking we are suffering from amnesia! Some of us come from the school of Mzala Nxumalo you can’t fool us.

2h

Reply

Johan van Emmenes

To liberate who from what,your party is the same as the vrot ANC ,don't know the reality of what is going on in our country

1h

Reply

Thulani Ncayiyana

Apartheid collaborators period

1h

Reply

Ntshebele Mmaswi Bapela

Liberation movement?:man-shrugging::skin-tone-5::face_with_peeking_eye:

Someone please help me to understand how IFP is being called a liberation movement

2h

Reply

Edited

Sfiso Thuthukani Mlondo

Liberation they say

2h

Reply

Mark Le Roux

well: if ruin and increased poverty means liberation to you - have your cake... :cry:

1h

Reply

Franklin Fisher

KZN the Rwanda of South Africa.

2h

Reply

Winston Van Der Poel

Start by liberating your province of crime, corruption and service delivery, first,, then talk,

38m

Reply

KZN JOBS WITH STHE

·

Do they even know the meaning of liberation :face_with_rolling_eyes:

2h

Reply

Edited

Radebe Wa Azania

They colluded with the enemy to kill blacks in South Africa, then they expect to be the liberation movement, :hankey::hankey: bloody sellouts

2h

Reply

Gerhard de Jager

give them a bells

2h

Reply

Sipho Radebe

U forget that IFP went all over the world telling people that apartheid wasn't bad.... and now ur getting funding from stellenbosch... and IFP follows the DA in everything

2h

Reply

Phahla Toyi Matwa

It will always remembered for slaughtering black people.

2h

Reply

Jozi Jozi

rather do something constructive for this messed up country, than to be remembered for this and that, will that score u any voters points?

1h

Reply

Mzoe Mazibuko

Mxm IFP n ANC same Whatspp group their aim is to destroy black Nation

2h

Reply

Griffin Magalasi Botha II

Many black people died at their hands.So which people did they actually liberated?

2h

Reply

1h

Reply

Thokozani Dlamini

·

The only party that is happy with VAT increas

Source: Briefly News