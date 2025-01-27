The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) officially celebrates their 50th anniversary as a party in 2025

The party hopes to be remembered as an architecture of South Africa’s democracy

South Africans laughed at the party's statement, criticising their role during Apartheid

The Inkatha Freedom Party wants to be celebrated for helping usher in democracy, but South Africans don't think they deserve that honour. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) officially celebrates 50 years this year, but the party wants to be remembered for one thing.

At the official launch of the party’s 50th-anniversary celebration programme on Monday, 27 January 2025, the party said they want to be celebrated for the role they played in the formation of democratic South Africa.

IFP wants to be celebrated

Speaking at the launch, party leader Velenkosi Hlabisa said they wanted to be celebrated as one of the architectures of South Africa’s democracy.

“During the formation of the government in 1994, the IFP became part of the architectures of the future of South Africa post-apartheid,” he said.

He added that they wanted to use the 50th commemoration to celebrate the party as one of the contributors to the country’s liberation.

SA weighs in on the party’s statement

The IFP’s declaration drew criticism online, with many reflecting on the party’s past as opposition to the African National Congress.

Nketa Ngwetjana said:

“Sies😆. What is it that they stand for? A friend of our enemy is our enemy.”

@blackisdeity added:

“Decided to Google commemorate and celebrate to try and get some sort of balance, but none of them seem to collaborate with the mentioned above entity.”

@kc8775936 asked:

“IFP killed enough people during the fight between itself and the ANC in the 60's and 70's. Why must we celebrate a gangster party?

@Verycherrie1 said:

“Lol. Wishful thinking. We haven't forgotten.”

@Skeem_TheDon added:

“What a joke 🤣.”

@mm40014551 asked:

“Apartheid collaborators, they mean?”

