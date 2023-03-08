What is the longest zipline in South Africa? Top 10 list (with images)

South Africa is known for its adventure activities, and one of the most thrilling experiences is ziplining. The experience provides a bird's-eye view of the surroundings, and the adrenaline rush is unforgettable. South Africa has some of the longest ziplines in the world, with some spanning over several kilometres. In this article, you will discover the top 10 longest ziplines in South Africa and their lengths.

Ziplining has become a popular adventure activity in South Africa.

Ziplining has become a popular adventure activity in South Africa, and for good reason. The country boasts some of the longest and most exciting ziplines in the world. From the towering mountains of Cape Town to the lush forests of Tsitsikamma, there are plenty of locations to experience the thrill of ziplining.

Longest zipline in South Africa

Explore the top 10 longest ziplines in South Africa, detailing their lengths and the unique experiences they offer. Whether you are an adrenaline junkie or just looking for a unique way to explore the country, ziplining is an experience you will not want to miss.

1. Oribi Gorge zipline – 4.5 kilometres

The majestic Oribi Gorge over the gorge.

The Oribi Gorge zipline is the longest zipline in South Africa, and one of the longest in the world. With a total length of 4.5 kilometres, this zipline takes participants on an exhilarating ride through the Oribi Gorge, offering stunning views of the surrounding landscape.

The experience starts with a 4x4 ride up to the top of the gorge, where participants are harnessed and given safety instructions. From there, they embark on a thrilling ride that lasts for approximately two minutes, reaching speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour.

2. Silvermist Mountain Lodge – 2.3 kilometres

The Silvermist Mountain Lodge is located in Cape Town.

The Silvermist Mountain Lodge is located in Cape Town and boasts the longest zipline in South Africa. The zipline spans 2.3 kilometres and provides breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and valleys. The experience takes approximately two minutes, and participants can reach speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour.

3. Sun City – 2 kilometres

Zip 2000 spans 2 kilometres.

Sun City (Zip 2000) is a popular tourist destination in South Africa, and it is also home to one of the longest ziplines in the country. The zipline spans 2 kilometres and provides views of the resort and surrounding hills. The experience takes approximately two minutes, and participants can reach speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour.

4. Tsitsikamma Canopy Tour – 1.1 kilometres

The Tsitsikamma Canopy Tour is located in the Tsitsikamma Forest

The Tsitsikamma Canopy Tour is located in the Tsitsikamma Forest and offers a unique ziplining experience. The zipline spans 1.1 kilometres and takes participants through the treetops of the forest. The experience takes approximately three hours, and participants can reach speeds of up to 80 kilometres per hour.

5. Mossel Bay Zipline

Mossel Bay Zipline is a thrilling ziplining experience located in the Western Cape province of South Africa. The zipline offers a panoramic view of the ocean and surrounding mountains as visitors soar through the air at high speeds. The Mossel Bay Zipline is a must-do activity for those seeking an unforgettable adventure on the Garden Route.

6. Cape Canopy Tour – 1 kilometre

The Cape's most epic mountain-top zipline experience.

The Cape Canopy Tour is located in the Elgin Valley and offers a ziplining experience like no other. The zipline spans 1 kilometre and takes participants through the Hottentots Holland Nature Reserve. The experience takes approximately four hours, and participants can reach speeds of up to 100 kilometres per hour.

7. Magaliesberg Canopy Tour – 1 kilometer

Magaliesberg Canopy Tour is an eco-adventure activity located in the Instagramable Magalies Mountains only 1,5 hrs from Jozi.

The Magaliesberg Canopy Tour is located in the Magaliesberg Mountains and offers a thrilling ziplining experience. The zipline spans 1 kilometre and takes participants through the Ysterhout Kloof. The experience takes approximately three hours, and participants can reach speeds of up to 140 kilometres per hour.

8. Drakensberg Canopy Tour – 1 kilometer

Drakensberg Canopy Tour is located in Cathkin Park, South Africa.

The Drakensberg Canopy Tour is located in the Drakensberg Mountains and offers a ziplining experience with a view of the surrounding mountains. The zipline spans 1 kilometre and takes participants through the Blue Grotto Forest. The experience takes approximately four hours, and participants can reach speeds of up to 60 kilometres per hour.

9. Storms River Mouth – 80 meters

The Storms River Mouth zipline is located in the Tsitsikamma National Park and offers a short but thrilling experience. The zipline spans 80 meters and takes participants across the Storms River Mouth. The experience takes approximately one minute, and participants can reach speeds of up to 80 kilometres per hour.

10. Karkloof Canopy Tour – 60 meters

The ziplining tour lasts 2 – 4 hours, depending on which particular Canopy Tour one takes.

The Karkloof Canopy Tour is located in the Karkloof Nature Reserve and offers a ziplining experience through the indigenous forest. The zipline spans 60 meters and takes participants through the forest canopy. The experience takes approximately two hours, and participants can reach speeds of up to 80 kilometres per hour.

Where is the longest zipline trail in South Africa?

The zipline is located in Lake Eland Game Reserve. It is particularly located in the scenic Oribi Gorge area of KwaZulu-Natal offers riders breathtaking views of the gorge and surrounding landscapes.

How long is Mossel Bay zipline?

The Mossel Bay zipline, located in the Western Cape province of South Africa, is approximately 1.1 kilometres. The zipline provides riders with a thrilling experience as they fly over the picturesque scenery of the ocean and surrounding mountains.

What are the 3 longest ziplines in the world?

The three longest ones include Jebel Jais Flight in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, Volo dell' Angelo Zipline in Rocca Massima, Italy, and the Eye of the Jaguar in Peru.

Where is the highest zipline in Africa?

Mutarazi Falls Sky Walk is reportedly the highest one currently. The Zimbabwean aerial runway is 762m high.

South Africa has some of the longest and most thrilling ziplines in the world. From the 2.3-kilometre zipline at Silvermist Mountain Lodge to the 30-meter zipline at Acrobranch Melrose, there is a zipline for everyone. The experiences offer breathtaking views of the surrounding areas, and the adrenaline rush is unforgettable. If you're looking for a thrilling adventure in South Africa, ziplining is a must-try activity.

