The life story of James Lipsius, the Can You Keep a Secret? star

James Lipsius is an American actor who rose to prominence for his seasoned appearance on the Netflix series, Can You Keep a Secret? He has also starred in various movies and short films. Due to Lipsius' popularity, details about his personal life are subject to public scrutiny. However, the actor avoids the spotlight and media by maintaining a low-key profile. This article sheds light on the lesser-known details about him.

Lipsius made his career debut in 1997 with a small role on the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Photo: @thoechlinnet, @fandom_stellina on Instagram (modified by author)

Interest in an actor who only played a brief part in the series is only a testament to the movie's popularity amongst lovers of romantic comedies. James has bagged roles in numerous films for his natural talent and zeal.

James Lipsius' profile summary and bio

Full name James Lipsius Nickname James Gender Male Date of birth February 1993 Age 30 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in kilograms 67 Weight in pounds 147 Body measurements in inches 44-32-40 Shoe size 16.5 (US) Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Profession Actor Net worth $1.2 million

James Lipsius' age

James prefers to keep details about his personal life under wraps. Photo: @fandom_stellina, @ tylerhoechlinandianbohen on Instagram (modified by author)

Lipsius was born in February 1993 in the United States of America. As of 2023, he is 30 years old, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius. James holds American nationality and is of Mixed ethnic roots.

Family background

The on-screen star has yet to reveal who his parents are or if he has siblings. Details of Lipsius' educational background also fall into the bin of unknown facts about him.

James Lipsius' height

The talented actor stands 5 feet 8 inches (178 cm) and weighs 67 kilograms (147 lbs). His body measurements are 44-32-40 inches. James has brown hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Relationship status

Although actor James Lipsius has been rumoured to be dating Alexandra Daddarion, his workmate, this is untrue. He is currently single, focusing on building his acting career.

Professional career

Lipsius made his career debut in 1997 with a small role on the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. He has also starred in the short films 1st Born, Unfortunate Incident, Nirvens and Play. James has shared the screen with top actors and actresses such as Tyler Hoechlin and Alexandra Daddarion.

As of 2023, Lipsius' net worth is estimated at $1.2 million. Photo: @zalex_fans, @paradisebook16 on Instagram (modified by author)

James Lipsius' net worth

As of 2023, Lipsius' net worth is estimated at $1.2 million. He has accumulated this fortune from a successful acting career.

James Lipsius' profiles

Despite extensive research, we found no verified social media accounts belonging to James. He prefers keeping details about his personal life under wraps.

James Lipsius is truly a gifted actor who brings his unique talents to every role he takes on. His versatility as an actor is admirable and an inspiration to most upcoming on-screen stars. No matter the part, James will surely give a performance that will enlighten and entertain audiences.

