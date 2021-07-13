Is Whitney Cummings of 2 Broke Girls broke? While actors play roles that suit the film's character and not their lifestyle in real life, most creators of the films or shows write about their experiences. Whitney Cummings net worth 2021 is a topic of interest, especially for co-creating and co-producing 2 Broke Girls. So, is she really broke?

Whitney Cummings is a multi-talented celebrity who has played different roles in some globally renowned films such as Made of Honor (2008), The Wedding Ringer (2015), and The Ridiculous 6 (2015). Acting aside, Whitney is a comedian, director, producer, writer, and model who has accumulated considerable wealth from her successful career in the entertainment industry.

Whitney Cummings profile summary

Real name : Whitney Ann Cummings

: Whitney Ann Cummings Date of birth : 4th September, 1982

: 4th September, 1982 Place of birth : Washington DC

: Washington DC Grew up : Georgetown

: Georgetown Whitney Cummings age : Will be turning 39 years old in 2021

: Will be turning 39 years old in 2021 Zodiac sign : Virgo

: Virgo Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Mother : Patti Cummings (a public relations director for Neiman Marcus at Mazza Gallery)

: Patti Cummings (a public relations director for Neiman Marcus at Mazza Gallery) Father : Eric Lynn Cummings (a lawyer and a venture capitalist)

: Eric Lynn Cummings (a lawyer and a venture capitalist) Siblings : 2 (older sister called Ashley and a step-brother called Kevin.)

: 2 (older sister called Ashley and a step-brother called Kevin.) Schools attended : St. Andrews Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland: Washington DC’s Studio Theater: University of Southern California (2 years), University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School for Communications (graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2004)

: St. Andrews Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland: Washington DC’s Studio Theater: University of Southern California (2 years), University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School for Communications (graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2004) Internship : WRC-TV, a Washington DC NBC affiliate station

: WRC-TV, a Washington DC NBC affiliate station Whitney Cummings height : 5'10 (1.80 m)

: 5'10 (1.80 m) Weight : approximately 55 kilograms (121 lbs)

: approximately 55 kilograms (121 lbs) Body measurements : 34-26-35, bra cup size 33C

: 34-26-35, bra cup size 33C Eye colour : Hazel

: Hazel Hair colour : Black

: Black Shoe size : 10 US

: 10 US Religion: Raised Roman Catholic

Raised Roman Catholic Whitney Cummings Instagram : @whitneycummings

: @whitneycummings Twitter : @WhitneyCummings

: @WhitneyCummings Relationship status : Single

: Single Occupation : Model, actress, comedian, writer, director, producer, and creator

: Model, actress, comedian, writer, director, producer, and creator Current net worth : $30 million

: $30 million Famous for: Being the brain behind 2 Broke Girls, her acting roles, and stand-up comedy

What is Whitney Cummings net worth?

The net worth of Whitney Cummings is about $30 million. Her talent showed early as she enjoyed making her loved ones laugh. She started her stand-up profession in Los Angeles immediately after completing college. Her comedy roles got her enough attention to earn her acting, writing, creating, directing, and producing roles that have made her rich.

Whitney Cummings' successful career journey

As a comedian, she appeared on “Punk'd”, “The Tonight Show With Conan O’Brien”, “Last Call With Carson Daly”, and ”EMR”. The Variety Magazine named her among the “10 Comics to Watch” in 2007 and she was one of Entertainment Weekly's “12 Rising Stars of Comedy“ in 2008.

She competed on the “Last Comic Standing” in 2008, which was an opportunity for her to sharpen her skills. In 2010, she won the Young Hollywood Award for Comedian of the Year and was the first female comedian to perform in Dubai and Beirut. In 2011, she co-created and co-produced “2 Broke Girls” American sitcom with Michael Patrick King.

The program starred Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs (Max and Caroline, respectively), about two girls working as waitresses with a dream of starting a cupcake business. It won 2 Prime Time Emmy Awards and a People’s Choice Award. Her other comedy-related roles are in shows such as:

Comedy Central Roast

Rescue Me Comedy Tour

Duchebags and Donuts

Can I Touch It?

Some of the movies and TV shows she has participated in are:

What About Brian

House

Tell Me You Love Me

The Tony Rock Project

Love You, Mean It with Whitney Cummings

Whitney

2 Broke Girls

Unforgettable

The Female Brain

The Opening Act

She published a collection of her personal stories known as “I’m Fine…and Other Lies,“ and in November 2019, she launched her Podcast “Good For You”.

Whitney Cummings salary per episode

What was Whitney Cummings' salary per episode of Whitney? The actress earned $60,000 per episode for the show “Whitney” (aired on NBC 2011- 2013), which she created, wrote, and starred.

Royalties

Other than a salary, she also earns royalties from the syndication of her films and shows. For instance, 2 Broke Girls had 6 seasons with 138 episodes between 2011 and 2017. In 2012, it was first sold into syndication, to TBS, for a record-breaking $1.7 million per episode fee. This means that TBS paid a total of over $235.6 million for rights to the first syndication run.

She owns some of 2 Broke Girl's equity points which allow her to enjoy a percent of the show's syndication profits. Together with the two stars of the sitcom, Whitney will earn about $50 million in syndication royalties from the series over the lifetime of the show's syndication run.

Whitney Cummings house

Having grown up in a dysfunctional, alcoholic home after her parent's divorce when she was only five years old, it is impressive how Whitney defied the odds to become a household name. She moved to her aunt's place in Virginia when she was 12 years old. The multi talented celebrity now owns a $4.3 million real estate in Woodland Hills, California (purchased in May 2019). Before that, she lived in a $1.49 million home in Studio City, California.

Who did Whitney Cummings get engaged to?

Cummings said yes to Miles Skinner's proposal in September 2008, during her 36th birthday. The Creative Director for Vice Media asked her to marry him in front of her beloved rescue horse, “King”.

Who is Whitney Cummings married to? No one. Sadly, the long-awaited wedding never happened because they called off their engagement in February 2020, and the actress is now single. Before Miles, Whitney dated NFL Player Kerry Rhodes and Peter Berg.

Whitney Cummings net worth 2021 confirms that one's background does not determine their future. She is a true testament that you can be anything you want to be with talent, passion, hard work, discipline, and determination. She is a great role model in society worth emulating.

