Vanessa Kirby's husband: Is she married? 10 facts about her love life

British actress Vanessa Kirby's love life has not been devoid of drama. While she has been linked romantically to co-stars and renowned actors over time, inquiries about her love life continue to pique fans' curiosity. This heightened interest has prompted questions about Vanessa Kirby's husband, with many wondering if the actress has already walked down the aisle.

Vanessa Kirby at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Araya Doheny, Karwai Tang/WireImage (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Vanessa Kirby is a 36-year-old British actress recognised for her performances in the Netflix drama series The Crown and action films like Hobbs & Shaw and the Mission: Impossible film series. Despite her career successes, fans are curious about her romantic life and the individuals she has been involved with. Here is everything you need to know about Vanessa Kirby's dating history.

Vanessa Kirby's profile summary

Full name Vanessa Nuala Kirby Nickname Noo Gender Female Date of birth 18 April 1988 Age 36 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Wimbledon, London, England Current residence New York, United States of America Nationality English Ethnicity British Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'7" (170 cm) Weight 57 kg (126 lbs) Body measurements in inches 34-26-36 Shoe size 6 (US) Dress size 9 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Mother Jane Kirby Father Roger Kirby Siblings 2 Marital status Unmarried Boyfriend Paul Rabil Education Lady Eleanor Holles School, University: University of Exeter Profession Actress Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram

Who is Vanessa Kirby's husband?

She is not married yet but is in a relationship with Lacrosse star Paul Rabil, though some fans address Kirby as Paul Rabil's wife. Before the lovebirds met, Vanessa had been in different relationships.

10 facts about Vanessa Kirby's love life

Who did Vanessa Kirby date? Vanessa Kirby has reportedly been linked to several Hollywood relationships, yet the actress has kept most details about her personal life under wraps. Here are ten interesting facts about her romantic history:

Fast facts on Vanessa Kirby. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic on Getty Images

Source: Original

1. She had a low-key relationship with Christian Cooke

In a 2011 profile of British actor Christian Cooke, it was disclosed that he and Vanessa Kirby were in a relationship. Their romance reportedly began during their youth theatre days, coinciding with Cooke's burgeoning career. While details about Cooke and Kirby's relationship are scarce, they dated for three years, from 2009 to 2011.

In 2011, the actress was romantically linked to her Great Expectations co-star Douglas Booth. When asked about Booth in 2012, Kirby said, "I'm not interested in being known for anything other than the work."

However, things got awkward when Vanessa Kirby's ex-boyfriend, Christian, starred in 2013's Romeo and Juliet alongside actor Douglas Booth, who happened to be Vanessa's new partner.

Reportedly, there was so much animosity between Booth and Cooke over Kirby. However, while the actors denied allegations of a feud, Vanessa and Booth eventually wrapped things up that same year.

3. Vanessa Kirby started dating Callum Turner in 2015

Callum Turner and the actress' love journey began in 2015. But how did Callum Turner and Vanessa Kirby meet? They first crossed paths in 2014 while co-starring in Queen and Country as siblings.

The British actor, renowned for his roles in films such as Fantastic Beasts, Assassin's Creed, and Emma, began dating her a year after the film's release. However, they chose to keep their relationship under wraps until it became public in 2017.

4. The actress was rumoured to be engaged to Tom Cruise in 2018

In 2018, rumours spread that Vanessa and her Mission: Impossible co-star Tom Cruise were set to marry after a photo of them kissing on set surfaced. Kirby refuted the romance gossip. In her words, she said the following:

Even though the crew were there, it was all like, 'the next wife falls at his feet.' The most disconcerting thing was the people I didn't think would believe it, did. None of it is real.

Vanessa's boyfriend, Paul Rabil, on stage during the Stagwell Panels at Cannes Lions in Cannes, France. Photo: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

5. Her relationship with Turner ended in 2020

Vanessa and Turner reportedly ended their relationship in 2020. Despite public curiosity, both remained discreet about their breakup. Their careers taking off may have strained their relationship, as they gradually drifted apart while working on separate film projects.

A source familiar with their relationship said they ultimately decided to part ways, believing it was for the best. "It's all very amicable — things just weren't working out," the source said. Following their split, Callum Turner began spending time with Dua Lipa.

6. She was romantically linked to Christopher Abbott in 2022

In April 2022, Vanessa again made headlines when she was spotted in London enjoying drinks with Christopher Abbott, her co-star from 2020's The World to Come. While both are known for dating co-stars, it remains uncertain whether their time together sparked any romantic interest, despite speculation.

7. Who is Vanessa Kirby dating?

As of 2024, the actress is currently dating Paul Rabil. Vanessa Kirby's boyfriend, Paul Rabil, is an American sports executive, former professional lacrosse player, and co-founder of the Premier Lacrosse League.

In November 2023, the couple made their Instagram debut on Rabil's account with a sweet caption. "From the very minute we first met in Des Moines, around the world and back, life is far better, more purposeful, and more beautiful with you," read his tribute to Kirby.

8. She moved to America for her boyfriend, Paul Rabil

In November 2023, Vanessa Kirby moved from her London home base to New York, where she joined Rabil, who had purchased a home for them. When asked about her relationship with Paul Rabil, Vanessa Kirby gushed, "He's the best thing ever. I can finally say that about someone."

Paul Rabil, co-founder and chief security officer of the Premier Lacrosse League. Photo: Marco Bello/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

9. Does Vanessa Kirby have children?

No, the Hobbs and Shaw actress has never given birth and has no kids.

10. Is Vanessa Kirby married?

No, she is not married, nor has she been married before, making inquiries about Vanessa Kirby's ex-husband farfetched. Although, in 2018, reports suggested she could be Mission: Impossible co-star actor Tom Cruise's wife, it was mere speculation.

The inquiries about Vanessa Kirby's husband have been probed by fans, mostly to learn about the actress' love life. Although the actress has yet to tie the knot, she has had a couple of relationships that have garnered media attention. While she appears to be dating, many are watching to see her take the next step in her relationship.

