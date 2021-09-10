Congratulations Due: DJ Zinhle Gives Birth to Bouncing Baby Girl

South African media personality, Zinhle Jiyane, has reportedly given birth to a beautiful and healthy baby girl

According to reports, the media personality, who is more popularly known as DJ Zinhle, is ecstatic over the new addition to her family

Taking to social media, DJ Zinhle shared how grateful she was of everything that is happening in her life right now

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

It has been reported that DJ Zinhle has given birth. The Sunday World revealed that the musician gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on 8 September.

DJ Zinhle has reportedly given birth to a beautiful baby girl. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

The publication revealed that the proud momma gave birth to a healthy baby girl through a C section delivery in a Joburg private hospital.

Zinhle is reportedly doing well.

DJ Zinhle herself took to Instagram to show her gratitude. Although she did not confirm the birth yet, her recent Instagram story seemed to confirm that all is well with her baby.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

She posted:

“Grateful”

ZAlebs reported that DJ Zinhle took to Instagram at 3AM share this gratitude - that’s about the right time to be up feeding a newborn!

Congratulations Zinhle.

DJ Zinhle finally reveals baby’s name and gender

Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle officially revealed the name of their baby. The pair have been very private about their pregnancy but have started to slowly share their journey with Mzansi.

Snapping pictures from their new baby nursery, the pair revealed that the baby’s name was painted on the wall: Asante. Asante is the Swahili word for “Thank you.”

The photoshoot itself was absolutely stunning and showed off an equally gorgeous nursery. The theme in the nursery is pastel pink and gold, hinting at Asante being a little girl.

Kairo Forbes shares her excitement to be a sister

DJ Zinhle's first born, Kairo Forbes, is super excited to be a big sister. The 6-year-old, with the help her grandmomma, took to social media to share a picture of herself hugging Zinhle’s pregnancy bump.

The snap was taken in the baby Asante’s new nursery, a name that was revealed just recently. Mzansi peeps absolutely loved the post and shared heart emojis in the comments section.

Kairo’s post came just shortly after Zee and Bongz posted their own snaps from the same shoot.

Source: Briefly.co.za