A drone captured footage of men attempting a smash-and-grab on the freeway near Dunoon, sparking concern over road safety in the area

Social media users reacted with frustration, sharing personal experiences and calling for stronger law enforcement

Security expert, Kgomotso Medupe told Briefly News that smash-and-grabs, particularly near informal settlements, are common on South African roads, with criminals exploiting high-traffic areas

Many have criticised local government and policing efforts in Cape Town, questioning their effectiveness in curbing these crimes

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A drone captured a group of men attempting a smash-and-grab on a Cape Town highway near Dunoon, a crime hotspot. Images: @buzzlightspliff.

Source: TikTok

A drone has captured footage of a group of men attempting a smash-and-grab on the freeway near Dunoon, a township in the Western Cape province of South Africa.

The video was shared on social media by @buzzlightspliff, who posted the clip with the cautionary caption:

"Be careful travelling past du noon at all times."

A dangerous township

The video shows the men targeting vehicles along the busy highway, showcasing how brazen such crimes have become:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Smash-and-grabs, where thieves break car windows to steal valuables, have plagued many South African roads, particularly near urban townships.

Dunoon is no exception, with the footage highlighting the vulnerability of motorists in the area.

Robberies in Cape Town and around

Smash-and-grab robberies have become notorious on South African roads, particularly in major urban centres like Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban.

According to a security expert, Kgomotso Medupe, these incidents typically occur at traffic intersections, highways, and areas near informal settlements, with criminals using the momentary stoppage of vehicles to execute quick and violent thefts.

"Criminals often operate in specific locations where they can easily disappear after committing the crime.

"High-traffic areas, intersections near informal settlements, and poorly lit roads are hotspots."

SA reacting to the crime

The drone footage has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with South Africans expressing frustration, fear, and anger over the ongoing crime problem in the region.

Many questioned the effectiveness of law enforcement and municipal governance in ensuring road safety. @Tisha 🇿🇦 asked:

"Were they caught? because it looks like the drone followed them home 🙈"

@Bongi shared a personal experience:

"This happened to a white lady who was in front of us kwa Langa N2, we caught the guy and the rest I can't say. We need to look out for each other on the road guys 🥺"

@User99725818900207 criticised the local government:

"Yet DA claim to have the best municipal run in South Africa. Please, anyone, send this video to the DA if it will help."

@Magaba❤️❤️❤️ suggested more drastic measures, saying:

"All the shacks that are next to the roads must be removed cause they hide there."

Concerns over the safety of Cape Town’s roads were echoed by @user6651368332849, who stated:

"Our roads are not safe here in Cape Town."

Woman shares terrifying experience, attempted smash-and-grab

Briefly News reported that a Cape Town woman shared her horrifying experience after she survived a smash-and-grab incident.

The lady was driving her car when she saw a thief approaching her left window, wanting to steal her phone.

The online community reacted with positive messages, thankful that she was not harmed.

Viwe spoke to Briefly News in detail about the incident and advised people who find themselves in a similar situation.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News