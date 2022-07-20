South Africans were amused by a successful scam where some people thought they were buying an iPhone

A man shared pictures of his happy clients who just received what they claim to be an iPhone 13 Pro

Amused netizens who did not fall for the advertisement had jokes about the questionable pictures from the happy customers

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Twitter page is shared what looks to be a business scam to sell smartphones. And that is as who saw in the post were not filled by the blurry pictures from happy customers.

A man tried to convince citizens that he was able to sell them iPhone 13 Pros at an affordable price, but it all backfired, much to SA's amusement. Image: Twitter /@arbutiibae/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Apple products' reputation precedes itself, as most could immediately tell when pictures were not taken from an Apple product. The post was quickly flying for this being a scam.

iPhone 13 Pro scam clocked by netizens

A post shared by @ArbutiiBae advertising affordable iPhone 13 Pros circulated on social media as people noticed something strange. The post made no sense when netizens immediately realised how the customers' pictures did not look like they were taken on an iPhone.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The blurry quality was a red flag for those who are familiar with Apple products. Netizens made jokes as Vodacom joined the comments section to express how unconvincing the phone quality was.

@Pearl_Moeti commented:

"Picture quality says it all."

@papercupcpt commented:

"Hell nhaa! Why iCamera quality inje?!?? What! "

@MYamangwane commented:

"Even my dreams are clear ukudla this iPhone 13."

@Eddiek913 commented:

" iPhone 13 Pro for R3k?"

Woman gets scammed out of R1m by man she met on dating app, SA blames her greed

Briefly News previously reported that connecting with potential love interests online can be fun and exciting for young people, but it can also come with potential risks.

A lady met a man from Sandton on Tinder whom she started chatting on WhatsApp, unaware that he’d rock her life and put her in great debt.

Speaking to W24, the woman disclosed that during their conversations the told her that he had been praying for her financial situation as he could tell she was always broke.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News