Arthur Mafokate will host Valentine's Day-themed event on February 18 at his seized lodge in Midrand

However, the venue, La Villa Rosa, is under investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) after the kwaito legend was implicated in the National Lotteries Commission

The SIU said they are aware of the event and confirmed that there's nothing wrong with Mafokate making money using the seized lodge

If you've ever wanted to experience what it's like to attend an event at Arthur Mafokate's lodge, now is your chance because it'll only cost you R85.

Arthur Mafokate's movie night event for lovers costs R85 at his lodge under SIU investigation.

This Saturday, February 18, the La Villa Rosa lodge in Midrand will host a lovers' event. The Kwaito legend's daughter, Kelello Mafokate, shared the event's details on her Instagram. The Mafokates treat even bad publicity as a chance to secure the bag. The lodge is infamous for being seized by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) after Arthur was implicated in the National Lotteries Commission.

According to City Press, the lodge is among the five properties frozen by the SIU and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as they were suspected of having been bought with money that was supposed to benefit young people from underprivileged communities.

The SIU's reaction to Arthur Mafokate hosting event at seized lodge

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said there's nothing wrong with Arthur hosting Valentine's Day-themed event. City Press also reported that Kganyago stated that the Mnike hitmaker could continue doing business as usual as long as he does not sell the investigated lodge.

“The preservation states that the property cannot be sold because we are still going to the next step where we want it to be forfeited to the next level. Then, once we do that, it will be taken away. For now, we are avoiding a situation where it can be sold,” Kganyago explained.

