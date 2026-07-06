President Ramaphosa is ready to extend the Madlanga Commission if formally requested for a thorough investigation

The Commission has been probing systemic criminality and corruption within South African law enforcement agencies since July 2025

Initial findings led to disciplinary actions against high-ranking police officials, emphasising the commission's transformative impact

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Cyril Ramaphosa said he's open to extending the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

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EASTERN CAPE— President Cyril Ramaphosa signalled his willingness to grant an extension to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry if a formal request is made.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Ramaphosa noted that while the judicial body may require additional time to complete its comprehensive mandate, he stands ready to accommodate such a request to ensure a thorough investigation.

The commission, chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, was established in July 2025 to probe systemic criminality, corruption, and political interference within South African law enforcement agencies. Ramaphosa previously issued an extension in March 2026, which mandated a second interim report by May 2026 and a final report by August 2026.

Cyril Ramaphosa addresses public criticism

Ramaphosa acknowledged that his choice to form yet another commission faced significant scepticism from the public and political figures initially. However, he maintained that the unfolding proceedings have demonstrated the distinct value of using independent legal experts to address critical issues within the police service.

The executive explained that the extensive terms of reference assigned to the panel are delivering real, transformative processes. The commission's initial findings have already resulted in several criminal and disciplinary referrals against high-ranking South African Police Service officials. Ramaphosa emphasised that the final report remains vital to formulating the required framework to eradicate corruption and reform the operational capabilities of national law enforcement agencies completely.

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Cat Matlala's Madlanga appearance postponed

Similarly, Briefly News reported about the postponement of Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's appearance before the Madlanga Commission amid increasing media scrutiny and safety concerns. The implications of his multi-million rand tender fraud charges and possible plea deal have raised significant public interest as the inquiry continues to uncover the extent of corruption within the South African Police Service.

Matlala's case stands out not only for its financial ramifications but also for its potential to expose high-ranking officials' involvement in systemic corruption. As the commission investigates, the question remains—will Matlala’s testimony ultimately reveal the depths of the corrupt network he is allegedly part of?

Source: Briefly News