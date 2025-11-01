Alleged drug cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala is accused of offering a bribe to suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner, Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya

These allegations were revealed by Witness C, who was testifying at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality , Political Interference , and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System

Witness C said that Vusimuzi Matlala told police that he gave Sibiya millions of rands in cash bribes

Thursday, 30 October 2025 Witness C told chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga that, following Matlala's arrest in Midrand in May 2025 for the attempted murder of his former partner, Tebogo Thobejane, alleged drug cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala began making claims that Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya was involved in criminal activities.

Matlala is currently behind bars at Pretoria’s Kgosi Mampuru prison. Image: MDNnewss/X

Source: Twitter

What did Witness C say?

Witness C testified that Matlala allegedly informed police he had paid millions of rands in cash bribes to Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya. Witness C told the commission that following Matlala’s arrest in Midrand in May, the accused claimed to have known Lt-Gen Sibiya personally. Matlala allegedly recounted that their connection began while he was providing security at the farm of the late taxi boss Zanemvula Jothan Msibi, where Sibiya was said to be a frequent visitor.

According to the testimony, Matlala described the Hammanskraal property as a highly restricted game reserve known for its tight security and for hosting Msibi’s close associates, whom he reportedly referred to as the “Big Five.”

SAPS tender deal

Matlala allegedly described a series of cash transactions with Sibiya following Msibi’s death. According to the testimony, Matlala understood that Sibiya wanted him to provide financial support, preferably in cash rather than electronically. Matlala reportedly claimed that Sibiya instructed him to deliver money to Sibiya’s private residence, and to his Sandton townhouse in a gated community.

Witness C said Matlala told the police he once handed over R1 million from a R360 million SAPS tender, gave R300,000 toward a party for Sibiya’s son’s wedding, and was instructed to leave cash in a dustbin near Sibiya’s SAPS office in Pretoria. He also reportedly provided R2 million at Sibiya’s Sandton home to assist with purchasing a Bed & Breakfast. Matlala claimed to have bought 20 impalas for Sibiya’s property, though the animals did not survive.

He presented an audio recording to the commission in which Matlala is heard claiming to have given Sibiya multiple cash payments. The proceedings were held partially in-camera, as Witness C was testifying remotely and off-camera, with their identity protected. Advocate Ofe, one of the commission’s evidence leaders, guided the testimony.

3 More stories about Cat Matlala

Briefly News also reported that on Thursday, 30 October 2025, the Madlanga Commission heard how much Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala paid for Tebogo Thobejane to be killed.

also reported that on Thursday, 30 October 2025, the Madlanga Commission heard how much Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala paid for Tebogo Thobejane to be killed. Actress Tebogo Thobejane recently had social media talking when she revealed why Vusi Matlala wanted her dead.

Police are under fire after two expensive watches seized from controversial businessman and murder accused, Vusi Matlala, have gone missing.

Source: Briefly News