Edwin Castro was the lucky jackpot prize winner, and he received a whopping R37 billion

This tremendous luck didn't make him an instant billionaire, even so, Castro went house hunting to find a house appropriate for his newly gained status

Castro found a home in the hills of Los Angeles in the U.S. and will live next to megastars like Ariana Grande and Jimmy Kimmel

A Powerball lottery ticket he bought at a Mobil gas station in Los Angeles, US, forever changed Edwin Castro's life.

Castro bought a lavish house in the hills of L.A. Photo:Simon Berlyn.

Just a month after receiving the biggest cheque of his life, Castro bought a great house in a star-studded residence.

He will live next to renowned celebrities like talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and singer Ariana Grande.

Billion dollar house

According to Dirt, Castro's massive mansion in the hills costs a whopping R464 million. However, based on his net worth, the amount is a drop in the ocean.

Little is publicly known about Castro, and neither did he appear at the press conference announcing his win.

He is believed to be relatively young, reportedly still in his early 30s. His new home has one of the most beautiful views from the top of the hill.

The house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms and stands three stories tall.

His garage is big enough to hold up seven cars, and people are curious to see which kind of cars Castro will buy.

Castro wins world's greatest jackpot

According to the Guinness World Records, Castro took home billions after overcoming the odds of 1 in 292.2 million.

Asked to choose between receiving his money in a reduced lump sum (after taxes which cost R17 billion) or getting it in instalments for the next 29 years, Castro chose to take his entire cash and pay his taxes.

The store owner who sold him the ticket was gobsmacked when he received R17.6 million just for selling the winning ticket.

Castro was determined to maintain his privacy despite being named; they revealed nothing else about him.

However, he briefly revealed that he was ‘shocked’ and ‘ecstatic.’

