Alberta Dornan, Jamie Dornan's daughter: Everything about her

Alberta Dornan is a celebrity kid from The United Kingdom. She is the daughter of the British actor, model and producer Jamie Dornan. Jamie is widely recognised for featuring in films like The Fall, A Private War, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Alberta Dornan’s biography addresses all the burning questions you may have about her family life.

Actor, model and producer Jamie Dornan with his daughters Alberta and Dulcie. Photo: @jonida91 on X(Twitter)

Source: UGC

As the daughter of a prominent TV personality, Alberta has consistently found herself in the spotlight. Her father has bagged several awards, including two Irish Film and Television Awards. He was also nominated for a BAFTA Television Award in 2014. What is known about Alberta, Jamie Dornan's daughter?

Alberta Dornan’s profile summary

Full name Alberta Dornan Gender Female Date of birth 17 February 2019 Age 4 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth London, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 3’3" Height in centimetres 100 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Jamie Dornan Mother Amelia Warner Siblings 2

How old is Jamie Dornan's daughter?

Alberta Dornan is four years of age as of 2023. The celebrity kid was born on 17 February 2019 in London, England, United Kingdom. She is an English national of mixed (Irish, English, Swedish, and Welsh) ethnicity.

Jamie Dornan's family

Jamie Dornan and his family reside in the United Kingdom. The actor was born in Holywood, County Down, Northern Ireland. Jamie's mother, Lorna, died of pancreatic cancer when he was only sixteen. Jamie's father, Jim Dornan, was an obstetrician and gynaecologist. Unfortunately, he succumbed to COVID-19 on March 15, 2021.

Jamie has two sisters, namely Liesa and Jessica. His sister, Liesa, used to work as the EMEA Franchise Manager for The Walt Disney Company, and Jessica is a fashion designer based in Falmouth, Cornwall, England.

Jamie Dornan’s relationship with Amelia Warner

Jamie Dornan and his wife, Amelia Warner, attend the UK Premiere of "Fifty Shades Darker" on 9 February 2017. Photo: Tim P. Whitby

Source: Getty Images

Jamie Dornan’s wife, Amelia Warner, is an English musician, composer, and former actress. She was born Amelia Catherine Bennett in Birkenhead, Merseyside. Amelia Warner's parents are Annette Ekblom and Alun Lewis. Before meeting Jamie, Amelia was married to the Irish actor Colin Farrell. Amelia and Jamie dated for about five years and tied the knot on 26 April 2013.

What is Amelia Warner known for?

Alberta Dornan’s mother is known for appearing in films like The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising, Winter Passing and Quills. She was nominated for the 2021 ASCAP Composers' Choice Award in the Film Score of the Year category for her role in Wild Mountain Thyme. The music composers’s top songs include Welcome to Ireland, Mary's Nightmare, and It's Time We Left This Place.

Does Jamie Dornan have 3 daughters?

The British actor has three daughters. Jamie's daughters are Alberta, Dulcie and Elva Dornan. Dulcie (born on 21 November 2013) is the eldest child in the Dornan family.

Jamie Dornan's movies

Alberta Dornan’s dad shot to fame for his role as Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey in 2015. According to IMDb, the actor has been featured in the films highlighted below.

Film/TV series Role year Marie Antoinette Count Axel Fersen 2006 Beyond the Rave Ed 2008 Shadows in the Sun Joe 2009 X Returns X 2009 Nice to Meet You The Young Man 2009 Once Upon a Time Sheriff Graham Humbert 2011-2013 Racing Hearts Colin 2014 New Worlds Abe Goffe 2015 Fifty Shades of Grey Christian Grey 2015 Anthropoid Jan Kubis 2016 The Siege of Jadotville Patrick Quinlan 2016 The 9th Life of Louis Drax Dr. Allan Pascal 2016 Fifty Shades Darker Christian Grey 2017 Fifty Shades Freed Christian Grey 2018 My Dinner with Hervé Danny Tate 2018 Robin Hood Will Tillman 2018 Death and Nightingales Liam Ward 2018 Endings, Beginnings Jack 2019 Wild Mountain Thyme Anthony 2020 Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar Edgar Pagét 2021 A Haunting in Venice Dr. Leslie Ferrier 2023 The Tourist Elliot 2023

Is Dakota in love with Jamie Dornan?

British actor Jamie Dornan and US actress Dakota Johnson attend the European premiere of 'Fifty Shades Darker' at Cinemaxx on 7 February 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Photo: Isa Foltin

Source: Getty Images

For a while, it seemed that Dakota and Jamie Dornan had a thing after playing their roles in the 2015 flick Fifty Shades of Grey. The duo teamed up to play steamy scenes as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey, sparking rumours that they had a thing. Dornan was married during the filming, and they both dismissed the rumours, asserting that their relationship was strictly professional.

What did Jamie Dornan's wife say about 50 Shades?

Jamie Dornan’s wife, Amelia Warner, is reportedly not interested in watching Fifty Shades of Grey. Many fans speculated that the actor’s marriage was strained due to his intimacy levels with his co-star in the film. However, Jamie Dorman declined the rumours that his wife might not want to watch those films and added that she supported him while he worked on the film.

Jamie Dornan’s daughter, Alberta Dornan, is a celebrity kid and the last born in the Dornan family. She was born to Jamie and Amelia Warner on 17 February 2019. The celebrity kid has been gracing media headlines because of her parents.

READ ALSO: Kea Zawadi's bio: Get to know the South African actress and radio presenter

Briefly.co.za published Kea Zawadi's biography. She is a multifaceted actress, singer and media personality from South Africa. The radio host is renowned for starring in the drama series 13 Weeks to Find Mr Right on SABC1.

Kea Zawadi made her career debut in 2012, starring in the 11th episode of the M-Net drama series Inconceivable. She is also known for her musical prowess and has released songs like Anthy (2020), Ngibheke Wena (2020) and Karma (2020). Who is Kea Zawadi dating?

Source: Briefly News