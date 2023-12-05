Alberta Dornan, Jamie Dornan's daughter: Everything about her
Alberta Dornan is a celebrity kid from The United Kingdom. She is the daughter of the British actor, model and producer Jamie Dornan. Jamie is widely recognised for featuring in films like The Fall, A Private War, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Alberta Dornan’s biography addresses all the burning questions you may have about her family life.
As the daughter of a prominent TV personality, Alberta has consistently found herself in the spotlight. Her father has bagged several awards, including two Irish Film and Television Awards. He was also nominated for a BAFTA Television Award in 2014. What is known about Alberta, Jamie Dornan's daughter?
Alberta Dornan’s profile summary
|Full name
|Alberta Dornan
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|17 February 2019
|Age
|4 years (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Place of birth
|London, England, United Kingdom
|Current residence
|London, England, United Kingdom
|Nationality
|British
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in feet
|3’3"
|Height in centimetres
|100
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Father
|Jamie Dornan
|Mother
|Amelia Warner
|Siblings
|2
How old is Jamie Dornan's daughter?
Alberta Dornan is four years of age as of 2023. The celebrity kid was born on 17 February 2019 in London, England, United Kingdom. She is an English national of mixed (Irish, English, Swedish, and Welsh) ethnicity.
Jamie Dornan's family
Jamie Dornan and his family reside in the United Kingdom. The actor was born in Holywood, County Down, Northern Ireland. Jamie's mother, Lorna, died of pancreatic cancer when he was only sixteen. Jamie's father, Jim Dornan, was an obstetrician and gynaecologist. Unfortunately, he succumbed to COVID-19 on March 15, 2021.
Jamie has two sisters, namely Liesa and Jessica. His sister, Liesa, used to work as the EMEA Franchise Manager for The Walt Disney Company, and Jessica is a fashion designer based in Falmouth, Cornwall, England.
Jamie Dornan’s relationship with Amelia Warner
Jamie Dornan’s wife, Amelia Warner, is an English musician, composer, and former actress. She was born Amelia Catherine Bennett in Birkenhead, Merseyside. Amelia Warner's parents are Annette Ekblom and Alun Lewis. Before meeting Jamie, Amelia was married to the Irish actor Colin Farrell. Amelia and Jamie dated for about five years and tied the knot on 26 April 2013.
What is Amelia Warner known for?
Alberta Dornan’s mother is known for appearing in films like The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising, Winter Passing and Quills. She was nominated for the 2021 ASCAP Composers' Choice Award in the Film Score of the Year category for her role in Wild Mountain Thyme. The music composers’s top songs include Welcome to Ireland, Mary's Nightmare, and It's Time We Left This Place.
Does Jamie Dornan have 3 daughters?
The British actor has three daughters. Jamie's daughters are Alberta, Dulcie and Elva Dornan. Dulcie (born on 21 November 2013) is the eldest child in the Dornan family.
Jamie Dornan's movies
Alberta Dornan’s dad shot to fame for his role as Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey in 2015. According to IMDb, the actor has been featured in the films highlighted below.
|Film/TV series
|Role
|year
|Marie Antoinette
|Count Axel Fersen
|2006
|Beyond the Rave
|Ed
|2008
|Shadows in the Sun
|Joe
|2009
|X Returns
|X
|2009
|Nice to Meet You
|The Young Man
|2009
|Once Upon a Time
|Sheriff Graham Humbert
|2011-2013
|Racing Hearts
|Colin
|2014
|New Worlds
|Abe Goffe
|2015
|Fifty Shades of Grey
|Christian Grey
|2015
|Anthropoid
|Jan Kubis
|2016
|The Siege of Jadotville
|Patrick Quinlan
|2016
|The 9th Life of Louis Drax
|Dr. Allan Pascal
|2016
|Fifty Shades Darker
|Christian Grey
|2017
|Fifty Shades Freed
|Christian Grey
|2018
|My Dinner with Hervé
|Danny Tate
|2018
|Robin Hood
|Will Tillman
|2018
|Death and Nightingales
|Liam Ward
|2018
|Endings, Beginnings
|Jack
|2019
|Wild Mountain Thyme
|Anthony
|2020
|Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
|Edgar Pagét
|2021
|A Haunting in Venice
|Dr. Leslie Ferrier
|2023
|The Tourist
|Elliot
|2023
Is Dakota in love with Jamie Dornan?
For a while, it seemed that Dakota and Jamie Dornan had a thing after playing their roles in the 2015 flick Fifty Shades of Grey. The duo teamed up to play steamy scenes as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey, sparking rumours that they had a thing. Dornan was married during the filming, and they both dismissed the rumours, asserting that their relationship was strictly professional.
What did Jamie Dornan's wife say about 50 Shades?
Jamie Dornan’s wife, Amelia Warner, is reportedly not interested in watching Fifty Shades of Grey. Many fans speculated that the actor’s marriage was strained due to his intimacy levels with his co-star in the film. However, Jamie Dorman declined the rumours that his wife might not want to watch those films and added that she supported him while he worked on the film.
Jamie Dornan’s daughter, Alberta Dornan, is a celebrity kid and the last born in the Dornan family. She was born to Jamie and Amelia Warner on 17 February 2019. The celebrity kid has been gracing media headlines because of her parents.
