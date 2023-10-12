Colin Firth's son, Will Firth: Promising acting career

Will Firth is a British actor. He is the son of renowned award-winning actor and producer Colin Firth, who gained prominence for his notable roles in Pride & Prejudice and Shakespeare in Love. He received his first Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in The King's Speech. What is known about his son, Will Firth?

British actor Will Firth posing with his mother, Meg Till (L), and his wife, Amelie Edwards (R). Photo: @megtillyauthor, @amelieeedwards on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Will Firth has followed in his father's footsteps in the acting industry. He made his acting debut in 2002 when he played the role of Boy in Tran in Spider-Man (2002). Since then, he has appeared in numerous films, making a name for himself in the acting industry. Who is the Dread-locked Guy in Bridget Jones's Baby? Learn more about Will Firth below.

Profile summary and bio

Full name William Joseph Firth Gender Male Date of birth 1990 Age 33 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Current residence London Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10'' Height in centimetres 178 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Black Mother Meg Tilly Father Colin Firth Siblings 4 Marital status Married Wife Amelie Edwards Profession Actor Net worth $1 million

How old is Will Firth?

The actor was born in 1990 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Therefore, Will Firth’s age is 33 years old as of 2023. He was raised in Vancouver and currently resides in London. His nationality is British.

Who are Will Firth’s parents?

His parents are Colin Firth, a famous actor and producer. His mother is Meg Tilly, a Canadian-American actress and writer. She is renowned as Meg Tilly in the 2022 Chucky television series. Will's father is from English, Scottish and Ulster-Scot/Northern Irish ancestry, and his mother is Canadian-American. Therefore, his ethnicity is mixed.

Will Firth’s siblings

He has 4 siblings, Matteo Fith, Luca Firth, David Zinnemann and Emily Zinnemann. Matteo and Luca are his half-siblings from his father's side, and David and Emily are from his mother's side. Luca is a singer-songwriter.

Was Meg Tilly married to Colin Firth?

No, the two never got married but were in a relationship in 1989 after Meg Tilly divorced her ex-husband, Tim Zinnemann, whom she married in 1983. The two had two children, David and Emily. Their marriage ended in 1989, and she started dating Colin Firth. One year later, they had Will Firth, Colin's eldest child. Their relationship lasted for five years.

Meg Tilly is now married to Don Calame, an author. They got married in 2002. Colin married Livia Giuggioli in 1997, and they had two children, Luca and Matteo. However, the couple split in 2019.

Career

British actor Will Firth posing on a boat with his wife, Amelie Edwards. Photo: @amelieeedwards on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

He started acting in 2002 when he landed the role of the Boy in Tram in the 2002 Spider-Man movie. One year later, he appeared in Hope Springs as Boy on Airplane. In 2019, he landed the role of John the Intern in Love Type D, which is a movie about a woman who has been dumped eleven times and discovers she has a loser-in-love gene.

Who did Will Joseph Firth play in Bridget Jones's Baby? He played the role of the Dred-Locked Guy in the 2016 romantic comedy film. His father, Colin Firth, is also in the film as Mark Darcy. The actor has played outstanding roles in other films. His IMDb profile shows he has added nine acting credits to his name.

Will Firth’s movies

2002: Spider-Man as Boy in Tram

as Boy in Tram 2003: Hope Springs as Boy on Airplane

as Boy on Airplane 2014: Precious Hour as Dreyfus

as Dreyfus 2015: Day After Yesterday as Andreas

as Andreas 2015: Fermata

2016: Bridget Jones's Baby as Dread-locked Guy

as Dread-locked Guy 2018: Caged as Butcher

as Butcher 2019: Love Type D as John, The Intern

Will Firth’s net worth

His net worth is alleged to be $1 million. He earns from his career as an actor and has played outstanding roles in popular films.

Will Firth’s wife

Actor Will Firth posing with his wife, Amelie Edwards, during their wedding. Photo: @amelieeedwards on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The British actor is married to Amelie Edwards, a famous actress and BBC News Creative. She is known for her roles in films such as Neighbourhood Ties and The Waving Man. The two got married on 3 August 2019.

Will Firth's wedding was attended by families and friends. The two are still together, and on 4 August 2021, Amelie Edwards shared their photo on Instagram celebrating their second anniversary.

Will Firth’s height

How tall is Will Firth? The British actor is 5 feet 10 inches tall or 178 centimetres.

Will Firth has gained prominence since his acting debut in 2002. He has earned nine credits as an actor in popular films. Will is the son of renowned actor Colin Firth and actress Meg Tilly. He married actress Amelie Edwards in 2019.

READ ALSO: Tess Curtis White's biography: The personal life of Betty White's mother

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Tess White, Betty White's mother's biography. Betty is an American actress and comedian known for her role as Grandma Annie in The Proposal. Her mother, Tess, was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States of America.

Tess Curtis had only one daughter, Betty White. Her husband was Horace Logan, an executive in a lighting company, and he also sold radios. Tess White was born on 25 July 1899 and died at 86.

Source: Briefly News