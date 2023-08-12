Malcolm Ford, Harrison Ford's son, is a celebrated musician

Harrison Ford is among the most iconic movie stars of all time, who played memorable roles such as Han Solo in Star Wars, Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Rick Deckard in Blade Runner. But did you know that he has a son who is a rock star? Meet Malcolm Ford, the vocalist and guitarist of The Dough Rollers, who is also the son of Harrison Ford and his second wife, screenwriter Melissa Mathison.

What is Harrison Ford's son's name? Malcolm Ford is a talented musician known for his prowess as a vocalist and guitarist. Malcolm has worked with The Dough Rollers band producing hits for their fans since 2008.

Malcolm Ford’s profile summary and bio

Full name Malcolm Ford Date of birth 3 October 1987 Age 35 years old (as of August 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’4” Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Harrison Ford Mother Melissa Mathison Siblings Georgia Ford (sister), Ben Ford and Willard Ford (half-brothers), Liam Flockhart (adopted half-brother) Marital status Single Profession Musician (vocalist and guitarist) Net worth $1 million to $5 million

How old is Malcolm Ford?

Malcolm Ford’s age is 35 years old as of 2023. He was born on 3 October 1987 in New York City, USA. His zodiac sign is Libra. He holds American citizenship, and he is of white ethnicity.

Malcolm Ford’s family

Who is Malcolm Ford's mother? His mother is Melissa Mathison. She was a famous American television screenwriter. Sadly, she succumbed to neuroendocrine cancer in Los Angeles on 4 November 2015 at 65.

His father is a legendary actor known for his role as Indiana Jones in the Indiana Jones film franchise. According to IMDb, he boasts over 80 acting credits. Malcolm Ford and Harrison Ford share a close bond.

Malcolm has a sister named Georgia, who is an actress. He also has two half-brothers from his father’s first marriage to illustrator Mary Marquardt, Ben and Willard, and an adopted half-brother from his father’s third marriage to actress Calista Flockhart, Liam.

What happened to Harrison Ford's daughter?

Malcolm Ford’s sister has epilepsy. Harrison Ford opened up about his daughter’s epilepsy at a charity event in 2016. He shared his pain and frustration as a father of a child with seizures.

Educational background and early childhood

He attended a school in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he developed a passion for music. He moved to Denmark with his mother after his parents separated in 2001 and divorced in 2004.

Malcolm suffered from depression and substance addiction as a teenager and went to rehab to overcome his problems. He credits his father for supporting him through his recovery.

Malcolm Ford’s career

What does Malcolm Ford do for a living? Malcolm Ford is a musician. He started his musical career in 2008 when he formed the band The Dough Rollers with his friend Jack Byrne. They released their self-titled debut album in 2010 and their second album, Someday Baby, in 2011.

The Dough Rollers later added singer Julia Tepper to their band, who helped them experiment with other genres of music. They also hired drummer Kyle Olson and bassist Josh Barocas and signed with Third Man Records, a record label founded by Jack White. They released their first EP, Gone Baby Gone, in 2014.

The Dough Rollers have toured extensively across the US and Europe, opening for acts such as Bob Dylan, Queens of the Stone Age, Billy Idol, and John Mellencamp. They have also performed at festivals like SXSW, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Glastonbury. Malcolm is the lead vocalist and guitarist of the band. He writes most of the songs for the band along with Byrne.

Malcolm Ford’s net worth

Ford’s net worth is alleged to be between $1 million as of 2023. He earns his income from his music career and his inheritance from his parents. His father, Harrison Ford, has a net worth of $300 million, while his mother, Melissa Mathison, had a net worth of $100 million at the time of her death in 2015.

Is Malcolm Ford married?

Harrison Ford’s son, Malcolm, is unmarried and single. He was previously dating Canadian model Jessica Stam, known for her work with Victoria’s Secret, Dior, and Vogue. They started dating in 2008 and were often spotted together at various events and parties. They broke up in 2010.

Malcolm Ford is an American musician who is the son of Harrison Ford and Melissa Mathison. He is the vocalist and guitarist of The Dough Rollers, who plays a mix of rock, blues, and soul music. He has overcome depression and addiction and has become a talented and successful artist.

