All about Cormac Hyde-Corrin, the actor who plays Harry in Heartstopper
Cormac Hyde-Corrin is a British actor and film director. He is best recognised for his role in Netflix's Heartstopper. Interestingly, his debut acting role has put him in the limelight, drawing attention to his life and questions about his background. His biography lets you in on his life.
Cormac Hyde-Corrin shares snippets of his life and acting career on his social media. Check out these details as they debunk how he found himself in the industry.
Cormac Hyde-Corrin's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Cormac Hyde-Corrin
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|2nd November 2004
|Age
|18 years (as of September 2023)
|Birthday
|2nd November
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Place of birth
|Hackney, London, The United Kingdom
|Current residence
|Selhurst, Croydon
|Nationality
|British
|Ethnicity
|Caucasian
|Religion
|Christianity
|Hair colour
|Dark blonde
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Height
|6′ 0″ (1.83m)
|Weight
|58 Kg (127 lbs)
|Profession
|Actor and director
|Debut TV series
|Heartstopper (2022)
|Years active
|2004 – Present
|Famous role
|Harry Greene in the TV series Heartstopper (2022)
|Education
|BRIT School (Extended diploma Bachelor of Technology in Film and Media Production)
|Social media
What age is Cormac from Heartstopper?
Cormac Hyde-Corrin's age is 18 years as of September 2023. He was born on 2nd November 2004 in Hackney, London, United Kingdom. He is a British national and has a Caucasian ethnic background.
Cormac Hyde-Corrin's birthday is on 2nd November. Details about Cormac Hyde-Corrin's parents are not publicly available and there is ni information available about his siblings.
Education
Cormac is a student at BRIT School in Selhurst, Croydon. He is pursuing an Extended diploma Bachelor of Technology in Film and Media Production and has a special interest in directing.
Cormac Hyde-Corrin's movie and TV shows
Who is Cormac Decorrin in Heartstopper? Hyde-Corrin is famous for his role in Heartstopper, the Netflix show. The show features two teens, Nick and Charlie, who discover their unlikely friendship as they navigate school and young love. Cormac features in the show as Harry Greene and has featured in the show's 14 episodes of its first season.
Cormac also features as the midshipman in Napoleon. The film focuses on Napoleon Bonaparte's origins and ruthless climb to emperor.
Corrin also features in Metanoia, which is a short film that delves into the impacts of knife crimes and gangs on mental health.
Cormac Hyde-Corrin's height
Hyde is 1.83 metres tall and weighs 58 kg. He has blue eyes and dark blonde hair, which compliment his slender physique.
Is Cormac Hyde-Corrin homosexual?
Cormac does not appear to have a partner in real life despite his love life and sexual orientation. Moreover, his sexual orientation remains a mystery, even though he supports the LGBTQ+ community.
In one of Cormac Hyde-Corrin's interviews, the actor spoke about separating himself from the characters he plays in TV productions. Given his setting in the entertainment industry, the star appears to avoid controversy.
Cormac Hyde-Corrin's Instagram
The actor enjoys a significant following on Instagram. He has 280,000 followers as of September 2023.
Cormac Hyde-Corrin's net worth
Corrin has not publicly revealed his net worth, although sources speculate he is worth between $100,000 and $500,000. Netflix has not disclosed how much he earned from his feature in the show.
Cormac Hyde-Corrin's biography highlights the actor's life. He shares snippets of his life and career on his social media platforms.
