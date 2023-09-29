All about Cormac Hyde-Corrin, the actor who plays Harry in Heartstopper

Cormac Hyde-Corrin is a British actor and film director. He is best recognised for his role in Netflix's Heartstopper. Interestingly, his debut acting role has put him in the limelight, drawing attention to his life and questions about his background. His biography lets you in on his life.

The actor at The British Diversity Awards 2023 at Grosvenor House on 22ND March 2023 in London, England. Photo: Tristan Fewings

Source: Getty Images

Cormac Hyde-Corrin shares snippets of his life and acting career on his social media. Check out these details as they debunk how he found himself in the industry.

Cormac Hyde-Corrin's profile summary and bio

Full name Cormac Hyde-Corrin Gender Male Date of birth 2nd November 2004 Age 18 years (as of September 2023) Birthday 2nd November Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Hackney, London, The United Kingdom Current residence Selhurst, Croydon Nationality British Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Hair colour Dark blonde Eye colour Blue Height 6′ 0″ (1.83m) Weight 58 Kg (127 lbs) Profession Actor and director Debut TV series Heartstopper (2022) Years active 2004 – Present Famous role Harry Greene in the TV series Heartstopper (2022) Education BRIT School (Extended diploma Bachelor of Technology in Film and Media Production) Social media Instagram

What age is Cormac from Heartstopper?

Cormac Hyde-Corrin's age is 18 years as of September 2023. He was born on 2nd November 2004 in Hackney, London, United Kingdom. He is a British national and has a Caucasian ethnic background.

Cormac Hyde-Corrin's birthday is on 2nd November. Details about Cormac Hyde-Corrin's parents are not publicly available and there is ni information available about his siblings.

Education

Cormac is a student at BRIT School in Selhurst, Croydon. He is pursuing an Extended diploma Bachelor of Technology in Film and Media Production and has a special interest in directing.

Cormac Hyde-Corrin's movie and TV shows

Who is Cormac Decorrin in Heartstopper? Hyde-Corrin is famous for his role in Heartstopper, the Netflix show. The show features two teens, Nick and Charlie, who discover their unlikely friendship as they navigate school and young love. Cormac features in the show as Harry Greene and has featured in the show's 14 episodes of its first season.

Cormac also features as the midshipman in Napoleon. The film focuses on Napoleon Bonaparte's origins and ruthless climb to emperor.

Corrin also features in Metanoia, which is a short film that delves into the impacts of knife crimes and gangs on mental health.

Cormac Hyde-Corrin's height

Hyde is 1.83 metres tall and weighs 58 kg. He has blue eyes and dark blonde hair, which compliment his slender physique.

Is Cormac Hyde-Corrin homosexual?

Cormac does not appear to have a partner in real life despite his love life and sexual orientation. Moreover, his sexual orientation remains a mystery, even though he supports the LGBTQ+ community.

In one of Cormac Hyde-Corrin's interviews, the actor spoke about separating himself from the characters he plays in TV productions. Given his setting in the entertainment industry, the star appears to avoid controversy.

Cormac Hyde-Corrin's Instagram

The actor enjoys a significant following on Instagram. He has 280,000 followers as of September 2023.

The actor and Corrina Brown at The British Diversity Awards 2023 at Grosvenor House on 22nd March 2023 in London, England. Photo: Tristan Fewings

Source: Getty Images

Cormac Hyde-Corrin's net worth

Corrin has not publicly revealed his net worth, although sources speculate he is worth between $100,000 and $500,000. Netflix has not disclosed how much he earned from his feature in the show.

Cormac Hyde-Corrin's biography highlights the actor's life. He shares snippets of his life and career on his social media platforms.

