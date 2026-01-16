Who is Kelly Stewart-Harcourt? Her unique bond with father Jimmy Stewart

Kelly Stewart-Harcourt is an evolutionary anthropologist and the daughter of the legendary Academy Award-winning actor Jimmy Stewart and his wife, Gloria Hatrick McLean. She has a deep and loving bond with her father's memory, frequently speaking publicly about his character, family life, and legacy. Speaking about his father’s approach to family life and fame, Kelly told Senior Voice in 2020:

He wasn’t a hands-on dad – he didn’t help us with our homework… But he taught by example and just had a very quiet way about him.

Kelly Stewart-Harcourt, the daughter of Jimmy Stewart, on 24 December 2021. Photo: @ABC10 (modified by author)

Source: Youtube

Key takeaways

Kelly Stewart-Harcourt is the biological daughter of Jimmy Stewart and his wife, Gloria Hatrick McLean.

and his wife, Gloria Hatrick McLean. She is a research associate in the Department of Anthropology at the University of California, Davis.

in the Department of Anthropology at the University of California, Davis. Kelly earned her PhD from the University of Cambridge and graduated from Stanford University.

and graduated from Stanford University. She married Alexander Harcourt, a fellow primatologist and professor, in 1977.

Kelly Stewart-Harcourt's profile summary

Full name Kelly Jackson Stewart-Harcourt Date of birth 7 May 1951 Age 74 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Hollywood, California, United States Current residence Davis, California, United States Nationality American Father Jimmy Stewart Mother Gloria Hatrick McLean Siblings Judy Stewart-Merrill, Ronald McLean, Michael McLean Relationship status Married (1977) Spouse Dr Alexander “Sandy” Harcourt Education Stanford University, University of Cambridge Profession Evolutionary anthropologist, primatologist, researcher, film executive producer

Who is Kelly Stewart-Harcourt?

Kelly Stewart-Harcourt was born on 7 May 1951 in Hollywood, California, United States, making her 74 years old as of 2026. She is the biological daughter of Jimmy Stewart and Gloria Hatrick McLean. Her mother was a former model and socialite.

Kelly Stewart-Harcourt’s father was an iconic American actor and military veteran, best known for his roles in classic movies such as It’s a Wonderful Life, Rear Window, and Mr Smith Goes to Washington. He died on 2 July 1997, at the age of 89, in Los Angeles, California. In a December 2021 interview with ABC 10, Kelly shared some memories about his father, stating:

Dad, as a father, was great, because he never lectured us on how to be good...He taught us by the way he lived. And he never brought his work home. He came through the door, and so Hollywood stayed out.

In 2025, during an interview with Closer Weekly, Kelly also reflected on her parents’ marriage and said:

I never saw them fight. Even if they had disagreements, they never yelled at each other. Some people would say that’s not healthy, but I don’t agree.

Kelly also spoke about the simple but lasting life lessons her father shared with her and her sister as they grew up:

Before we went to college, Dad called my sister and me into the library. He said, ‘I just want to say to you that the most important thing you should remember in life is always to be nice to people.’ That’s all he said.

Five fast facts about Kelly Stewart-Harcourt. Photo: Ryan Miller/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Does Kelly Stewart-Harcourt have siblings?

Kelly has three siblings: an identical twin sister, Judy Stewart-Merrill, and two older half-brothers, Ronald McLean, born in 1944, and Michael McLean, born in 1946, who were from their mother’s first marriage and were later adopted by Jimmy Stewart.

Ronald served as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps and was killed in action during the Vietnam War in 1969, while Michael passed away from cancer in 2022.

James Stewart with wife Gloria and two daughters, Kelly Harcourt and Judith Merrill, at the American Museum of the Moving Image. Photo: Rick Maiman

Source: Getty Images

Kelly Stewart-Harcourt’s academic background

After completing her high school education, Kelly attended Stanford University, where she earned her undergraduate degree. She later obtained her PhD in zoology from the University of Cambridge in 1981.

A look at Kelly Stewart-Harcourt’s career

Kelly Stewart-Harcourt’s main professional focus has been anthropology and primatology. She began her career in the 1970s at the Karisoke Research Centre in Rwanda, where she worked under famed researcher Dian Fossey, studying mountain gorillas. From 1980 to 1983, Kelly and her husband, Dr Alexander “Sandy” Harcourt, co-directed the centre.

Since 1989, Kelly has been a research associate in the Department of Anthropology at the University of California, Davis. She also co-authored the influential book Gorilla Society (2007), which looks at how wild gorillas live and interact, and she has served on advisory boards for major wildlife conservation groups.

James Stewart sitting on a couch smiling with his twin daughters, Judy and Kelly. Photo: Gene Lester

Source: Getty Images

In addition to her academic work, Kelly Stewart-Harcourt has played an active role in sharing her father’s life story through film and public projects. As of early 2026, she is an executive producer of the biopic Jimmy, which chronicles her father's life from his early Hollywood rise to his World War II service.

Who is Kelly Stewart’s husband? Inside her love life

Kelly Stewart-Harcourt has been married to Dr Alexander H. "Sandy" Harcourt since 28 June 1977. Like Kelly, Sandy is a distinguished evolutionary anthropologist and primatologist. He is currently a Professor Emeritus at the University of California, Davis. The couple has lived in the Davis, California, area since the 1990s.

James Stewart with his twin daughters, Judy and Kelly, at the Academy Awards, Santa Monica, California. Photo: Gene Lester

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Where are Jimmy Stewart’s daughters today?

As of 2026, Jimmy Stewart’s twin daughters are 74 years old. They both reside in California, and Judy is a mother to two sons.

Who inherited Jimmy Stewart’s estate?

Upon his death in 1997, his estate was inherited by his three surviving children: Michael, Kelly, and Judy.

What happened to Jimmy Stewart’s children?

Jimmy Stewart’s children include Ronald McLean, who was killed in action during the Vietnam War in 1969, Michael McLean, who lived privately and died of cancer in 2022, and his daughters Kelly and Judy, who are both still living as of 2026.

Who was the love of Jimmy Stewart’s life?

His wife, Gloria Hatrick McLean, was the love of his life. They were married for 45 years until she died in 1994.

Did Jimmy Stewart have any biological children?

The legendary Hollywood actor had two biological children: his twin daughters, Judy and Kelly Stewart, born in 1951.

Is Kelly Stewart an actress?

Kelly Stewart-Harcourt is not an actress. While she is the daughter of Academy Award winner Jimmy Stewart, she chose a professional path in anthropology and academia.

Conclusion

Kelly Stewart-Harcourt is an evolutionary anthropologist and the twin daughter of actor Jimmy Stewart. She spent her childhood guided by her father’s example, forming a close and lasting bond with him. Today, she continues to honour this connection by serving as an executive producer for the 2026 biopic Jimmy.

