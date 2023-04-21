Sizwe Dhlomo is on the long list of local and international celebrities who have lost their Twitter verification

Many celebs said they were not willing to pay the subscription fee to keep the verification badge after Elon Musk took over

Sizwe Dhlomo's followers have rallied behind him, saying being verified or not doesn't change anything

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Sizwe Dhlomo is among the many celebrities who lost their Twitter verification after failing to pay for it.

Sizwe Dhlomo says he will not pay to keep his Twitter verification. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Celebs like Ciara, The Game, Beyoncé and more have already lost their blue checkmark on Twitter after failing to pay.

Sizwe Dhlomo won't pay for Twitter verification

South African celebrities, including Sizwe Dhlomo, have also lost their Twitter verification. Dhlomo, whose account has 2.1 million followers woke up without the blue checkmark.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Responding to a post by fellow radio personality Euphonik who said he should pay to get his verification back, the Kaya FM presenter said he would not do that.

Euphonik tweeted:

"Just pay for Twitter and stop playing yourself."

Sizwe Dhlomo said:

"Nah bru…"

Dhlomo's fans rally behind star for refusing to pay for Twitter verification

Social media users don't see the importance of getting verified on Twitter. Many supported Sizwe Dhlomo's decision saying the blue checkmark doesn't change much.

@mbindwane said:

"Why would u pay to tweet your own content? For what? Cumon guys!"

@sparx_ltd wrote:

"I never saw the use or necessity of the blue tick anyways."

@MakhasanaGeorge added:

"Do what you want. I know it's not about affordability, but what you want or believe in."

@Ed_UberDriver added:

"What's the worst that could happen if you don't pay?"

Twitter verification checkmarks disappear as Elon Musk changes take effect

On Thursday, 20 April, the blue checkmarks disappeared from scores of verified Twitter handles.

Elon Musk bought Twitter in 2022 for a whopping $44bn, BBC wrote in October 2022. But the tech mogul has struggled to make it profitable, The Guardian reported.

Musk threatened for months to make users pay a subscription fee for the blue checkmark.

Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj lose Twitter verification

In more related entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Twitter CEO Elon Musk has already removed verification badges from celebrities who are not Twitter Blue subscribers.

According to Twitter blogger @PopBase, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, and Kpop's biggest girl group BlackPink had their badges removed.

The news outlet claimed this is due to Elon removing the "legacy verification" feature on Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News