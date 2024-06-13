Global site navigation

TikTok Skincare Guru Plugs Mzansi Girlies With Cleansers Less Than R50
People

TikTok Skincare Guru Plugs Mzansi Girlies With Cleansers Less Than R50

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A skincare guru on TikTok let the girlies know of an affordable and effective cleanser
  • The girly shared two cleansers that retail for R39,95 and R45
  • The two cleansers offer different care for different skin types

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A woman on TikTok, Sinenkosi, fills her account with skincare tips.

Skincare guru shares affordable cleansers
A TikTok skincare guru plugged SA with two affordable cleansers. Image: @s.neva
Source: TikTok

The lady plugs SA with affordable and effective skincare products.

Healthy skin, healthy glow

Instead of constantly covering your blemishes up with layers and layers of makeup, how about you start investing on good skincare? You have a skincare goddess dying to plug you with the most effective products on her TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

@s.ineva finds the most effective products for every skin type and every pocket size. Recently, the skincare guru found two cleaners retail at under R50. That’s a cool bargain if you ask me.

Read also

Woman reveals spearmint tea as secret to flawless skin in a video, SA wowed

Sinenkosi gave her followers a good breakdown of what each of the cleaners’s strongest abilities are and for which skin types they work best with.

Watch video below:

The cat's out the bag

Sinenkosi is constantly there for the girls and makes sure to give them the rundown for their money. This is what the girls had to say:

@O’nthatile Lenka shared an interesting comment:

"Bathong we’ve been using them quietly bcs of the price."

@Tobias Victor confessed to gatekeeping the products:

"I’ve been gate keeping these."

@BASETSANA SHILABYE told the internet how one of the cleansers have been for her:

"Mina I don’t like the first one my face doesn’t feel washed after using it but it’s so big also I need to finish it."

@Masego983 announced her most favourite:

"The first one is my girl...I've never used any other cleanser since I came across this one...great for my dry skin."

Read also

Woman shows how to make and use DIY caffeine mix for dark under eyes and puffiness in video

Skincare craze

Briefly News reported that Amanda Mkhaye, who’s big on skincare, shared super tips for her followers to achieve a blemish-free look. The TikTokker shared various tips with detailed references about which cleanser to use for what benefits.

Mkhaye knows all about cleansers, even the ones from Japan, Korea and further abroad, from doing major skincare research. Mkhaye added a cleanser clip to her collection, which her followers loved. The skincare guru showcased her extensive collection of cleansers and how each one benefits her skin.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Hot:
Online view pixel