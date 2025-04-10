The Buccaneers have pocketed USD 1.2 million (approximately R23.3 million) after qualifying for the CAF Champions League semifinals

After edging MC Alger 1-0 on aggregate, Orlando Pirates will now face Egypt’s Pyramids FC for a place in the final

With Mamelodi Sundowns also in the semifinals, South Africa could witness its first-ever all-local CAF Champions League final if both teams progress

Orlando Pirates have not only secured a spot in the semifinals of the CAF Champions League but have also earned a substantial financial reward.

Their progression to the final four has come with a prize of USD 1.2 million (approximately R23.3 million), adding a major financial boost to the club's coffers.

Historic achievement and financial benefits

The Soweto giants earned this prize after a resilient 1-0 win over MC Alger in the first leg of their quarterfinal tie.

Though their 0-0 draw in the second leg at home was not enough to secure a victory, the aggregate score meant that they progressed to the next stage of the prestigious continental competition.

As a result, the Pirates will not only enjoy the pride of advancing but will also benefit from this substantial cash reward that will aid in their future endeavors.

Boost for the club’s financial standing

This windfall is a testament to the increasing financial stakes in African club football.

The R23.3 million can now be reinvested into the squad, helping the club enhance its performance, strengthen its roster, and further its ambitions on both the domestic and continental fronts.

A potential all-South African final?

With Orlando Pirates now facing Egypt’s Pyramids FC in the semifinals, they are one step closer to potentially reaching the final.

If they manage to overcome the challenge posed by the financially-backed Egyptian side, they will meet the winner of the other semifinal between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly.

The exciting possibility of an all-South African final looms, a first in CAF Champions League history, and it would only add to the glory of South African football.

Domestic ambitions continue

While the club basks in the glory of their CAF Champions League run, Orlando Pirates are also focused on their domestic competitions.

They are set to face Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup semifinals, with the chance to add another trophy to their cabinet and further capitalize on their success.

A Historic moment for South African football

This achievement marks another step forward for South African football, with Orlando Pirates leading the charge.

The financial boost of R23.3 million not only signifies their success in the CAF Champions League but also highlights the growing financial potential of African football, paving the way for more opportunities for clubs to thrive.

