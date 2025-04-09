Pirates Advance to CAF Champions League Semifinals, Next Opponents Confirmed

Orlando Pirates are through to the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League after their goalless draw against MC Algers in the quarter-final second leg of the competition at the Orlando Stadium.

The Premier Soccer League giants won the first leg of the tie against Algerian giants in Algiers thanks to Mohau Nkota's goal and secured a place in the last four after winning 1-0 on aggregate.

The Sea Robbers' next opponent in the competition was also confirmed after the end of the tie.

Pirates knock out MC Algers from CAF Champions League

Orlando Pirates had the first shot of the game as Deon Hotto tried a long-range effort in the opening minutes of the match but was unable to hit the target.

The visitors also had a chance to take the lead in the 11th minute but the visitors effort was stopped by Sipho Chaine.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Pirates' next opponent in the CAF Champions League

The Soweto giants' next opponents would be against Egyptian side Pyramids FC in the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League.

Pyramids FC knocked out AS FAR Rabat in the quarter-final after a 4-3 win on aggregate. They won the first leg in Egypt 4-1 and lost the second leg in Morocco 2-0.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News